‘How You Know Them?’: Asian Man’s Confrontation with Bystanders In Philadelphia Sparks Debate After He’s Seen In Video Walking Semi-Naked Black Boy on a Leash

A viral video showing an Asian man walking hand-in-hand with a Black toddler wearing nothing but a saggy diaper, a tiny backpack and a leash around his neck is raising alarm in Philadelphia. The man was also accompanied by an older Black boy, and although a group of bystanders questioned him briefly and made light of the situation, no formal investigation appears to have followed.

Footage of the odd encounter was uploaded to TikTok on Sunday, June 22, in a 21-second video showing the moment when the trio walked past several Black men standing on a street corner. The most jarring part of the scene was the tiny Black child, wearing nothing but his pampers.

Asian man is captured walking with two Black children, one is being led by a leash while wearing a diaper and carrying a backpack. (Credit: 69Don18 Tiktok Video Screengrab)

No explanation was offered for the child’s lack of clothing, and it doesn’t appear that the police were ever called to look into it. Social media critics argued that if something harmful was afoot, it likely went unreported because the bystanders didn’t take the matter seriously enough.

One of the bystanders jokingly asked if the man was bringing the kids back from summer camp, then followed up more seriously, inquiring, “How you know them?” But the group continued walking down the sidewalk as if this was normal for them.

The Asian man, also wearing a surgical mask and polyethylene gloves, turned and mumbled something back in a joking tone but hurried the kids along before the video abruptly cut off—leaving TikTok viewers demanding answers.

The man’s identity, and the circumstances surrounding the encounter, remain a mystery.

“This don’t sit right with me,” one person wrote in the comments.

“I’m literally concerned!!!!!” another admitted.

The older boy showed no signs of distress, quietly holding the toddler’s other hand as they walked beside the man. But to those watching, the image didn’t add up — two Black children, one unclothed and on a leash, following an Asian man through the neighborhood. Something about it felt deeply off.

Many commenters on the thread felt the bystanders should have stepped in or at least questioned the Asian man more seriously to protect the children.

“This ain’t funny, after all the missing children we’ve been hearing about. An Asian man walking around with two kids and one on a leash with gloves on. How y’all just let him walk by,” another user asked.

Another person criticized the bystanders, saying, “Y’all cackling and asking the wrong questions. Cops should’ve been called. Child looks neglected to a certain degree.”

One commenter praised the man who spoke up briefly, while highlighting how race seemed to shape the lack of urgency in the situation.

“‘How you know them’ is a very logical question because if this was a Black man walking in a white neighborhood with a white kid on a leash, cops would’ve been called immediately.”

Further down in the comments, others pushed back, arguing that people were jumping to conclusions and misreading what was really going on.

“That’s not a leash. It’s a vest/back pack for autistic children, keeps them from running away,” the commenter said.

Another commenter seemed to support the theory, while speculating that the toddler was the Asian man’s “client and … he may be his early intervention therapist taking him for a walk. They’ll put them on a leash to prevent falls or the kid running off.”

With no way to verify any of the theories, the situation continues to linger in a haze of speculation, with more questions than answers.