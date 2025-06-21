‘She’s On the Red Team’: Fans Say Amanda Seales ‘Is Truly Spiraling’ After Demanding Receipts on What Barack Obama Did for the Black Community Nearly a Decade After His Presidency

What has Amanda Seales specifically done for the Black community? Numerous people are asking that very question after the outspoken celebrity bashed the notion that “folks are really still loving” Barack Obama and championing his political legacy.

The former Illinois senator served as president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. His win was historic as he became the first Black man elected to the nation’s highest office. The Democrat’s successor was the Republican Donald Trump.

Social medis erupts with outrage after when Amanda Seales implies Barack Obama never did anything to advance the Black community while serving as president of the United States Photos: Barackobama/Instagram; Peoplesforumnyc/Instagram.

On June 16, social media erupted with outrage when a video of Seales as she discussed the continued support for Barack began to circulate. Her political tirade was provoked after she witnessed musician Questlove comment about critics nit-picking the former president’s accomplishment.

That defense of Obama led her to attempt to unfollow The Roots drummer, only to discover he had long removed Seales from his social circle. Moreover, she explicitly disagreed with the idea of Barack and Michelle Obama being revered by some as their forever POTUS and FLOTUS.

Some people could question why folks still like her! Just because folks like him what does that have to do with the state of America now! She’s pushing the same discourse MAGA is just in a different way to her own people. If miserable was a person it would be Amanda Seales https://t.co/IUT5F87CBf — SkoolBoi (@Skool_boi) June 17, 2025

“They’re saying things like, ‘Obama … he did more specifically for us.’ Please tell me what did Obama do specifically for Black people? Please!” she exclaimed. The former “Insecure” actress noted his public speaking and presence were both inspiring but that neither “avail him of critique and talking about his bad choice in policies.”

“He never spoke about reparations. … He never spoke about securing police protection for Black people. … At some point, your politics has to come beyond identity. And that is what so many of us [are] stuck in — the identity politics. … Representation is not a generic concept.”

To that point, Obama’s supporters came out in droves to hit back at Seales’ criticism. “As smart as Amanda truly is, she knows that Obama was under a Republican house majority of his term. This is selective ignorance to say he did nothing for us while in office,” read one comment.

These are just 2 of many things President Barack Obama did for Black people Amanda seales pic.twitter.com/pdnS24jcNY — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) June 17, 2025

Among the laws Barack signed was the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act directly impacting the Black community. He also launched the My Brother’s Keeper initiative to help young Black men gain access to apprenticeship and resources, and throughout his two terms as president, HBCUs received a reported $4 billion through his Department of Education executive orders.

A second reaction read, “I really try hard to not dislike this woman but she truly is spiralling.” A third person suggested that Seales’ frustrations with Barack suggested that “maybe she’s on the RED team…go figure. What president is perfect girl!”

Amanda Seales says the 92% of Black women who voted for Kamala are “fools” pic.twitter.com/4msostS5k9 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 17, 2025

Last year, the “Views from Amandaland” host angered scores of people when she criticially spoke against Kamala Harris amid her pursuit of the presidency against Trump. She limited her Instagram comments and postings amid the blowback that included demands she be cancelled.

Seales responded to the backlash and criticism by spewing information about the dedicated efforts of the civil rights movement and leaders of that time “challenging America to show up” for Black people.”

The self-proclaimed representative for Black people even hinted that Barack hasn’t made a “direct effort” to “repair what we deserve” in a separate Instagram video shared on June 17.

“What we can agree on is that we do not have equality for black people in this nation, but what we have yet to agree on is how to get it,” Seales concluded.