‘Take Full Accountability’: Amanda Seales’ Shocking ‘Crabs In A Barrel’ Claims Strikes A Nerve With Black Celebrities Amid Blowback for Criticizing Kamala Harris

Amanda Seales says that the vitriol of the digital space has made it easy for people to chip away at her humanity. Admittedly, she believes that the same is true in reverse.

The outspoken actress has been reeling from being put through the wringer since she spoke out about feeling unsupported by some of the “Insecure” cast when she was escorted out of a “Black Hollywood” Emmys party in 2019.

More recently, she has been unabashed in sharing critical commentary about Vice President Kamala Harris’ intentions if she is elected president in November.

The “Small Doses” podcast host reenergized scrutiny from critics when she rehashed a meeting she had with Harris. She alleged that the former California attorney general told her she was being too “critical” by taking issue with the elected official’s 2021 remarks about America not being an inherently racist country.

Amanda Seales admits she misrepresented meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris after facing backlash for being critical of the official’s presidential campaign. (Photos: @amandaseales/Instagram, @kamalaharris/Instagram)

In a seemingly reflective video titled “Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth” from her eponymous YouTube series, she admitted, “I misrepresented how we spoke to each other in the video people keep showing because I was so frustrated and angry about how people were talking about me, and that’s my fault.”

Seales has long considered herself an advocate for Black people and speaks out against injustices. But for voters who will cast ballots in favor of the vice president and not former President Donald Trump and his planned dictatorship, Seales has been a nuisance and detracting from Harris’ campaign.

In the video, she addressed the ongoing discourse and what she believed to be the root cause of the cyclical nature of being dragged online. The former “The Real” host first explained, “Sometimes you have to experience something yourself to understand what it feels like and your role in perpetuating the problem. … I am constantly finding new problematic behaviors that I have been carrying forth.”

Amanda Seales is a HATER and that is the reason why her career in SHAMBLES. pic.twitter.com/Rgk1zQgvKI — greg the menace (@mistergeezy) July 28, 2024

She continued, “One that I am really feeling the brunt of is looking at everything and everyone as content. Forgetting about how easily things can be misconstrued, forgetting about how people can misrepresent themselves in a moment.”

Her lack of support for the Democratic presidential nominee has been addressed by peers such as D.L. Hughley, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Rickey Smiley, all of whom she named in the video. “I see them so casually mention my name in a demeaning context that discredits me. I say to myself, they must not see me as a human. They’re just seeing my commentary.”

Seales said instead of being called to discuss matters, they have “chosen to use me,” likening herself to a “scapegoat.” “I don’t want to be like Rickey Smiley, and Yvette Nicole Brown, and D.L. Hughley, and Jason Lee, and the rest of you people who see this as a valid way of interacting with individuals.”

A message of accountability being crucial for any chance at reversing criticism was spread throughout the comments. One person advised her to “please realize you need to take full accountability of the part you have played in the bridges you’ve burned.”

While a second told Seales, “You’re the architect of your own misfortune.” Another reaction read, “Amanda, you need to take a break and go get professional help. At a certain point you you have to stop taking half accountability and take full accountability for the mess that you put yourself in. And your credibility has been left a long time ago with all the BS you keep up.”

Lastly, a fourth individual not buying the moment of introspection told her, “A black woman trying to tear down THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN PRESIDENT. what a crabs in the barrel bunch of mess.”

Nonetheless, the Columbia University alumna said that moving forward, she intends to refrain from commenting on people’s inflammatory remarks and instead will extend an invitation for them to come on to her platform. She claimed that no one accepted the olive branch.

Say what now? Not while I’m still on my #DNC high! Not today, Satan!



Y’all know I don’t defend nothing about myself but my good name.



My character is KNOWN. I defy you to find one person in this industry or otherwise who will say I don’t honor, love and care for folks.



I… https://t.co/JdzANM0jtS — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 24, 2024

However, Nicole Brown had a response to the claims Seales shared. “What @amandaseales is NOT gon’ do is act like I have not heralded and protected and revered her through the years as well. I extended my friendship. I took up for her publicly and privately when I felt she was misunderstood. She KNOWS this. Yet, I’ve ‘disconnected with my humanity’ and USED you,” she posted on X.

The “Community” actress also pulled her own receipts, revealing that Seales declined to speak with her when a private text suggesting they discuss her remarks about meeting with Harris was posted. “Own your stuff. As grownups we all have to…I am not your enemy,” she wrote.

Seales currently has limited visibility on social media following her accusations that Zionists have been trying to silence her.