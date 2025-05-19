‘Pathetic Excuse for a Human Being’: Social Media Erupts After Donald Trump Jr. Tries to Push ‘Embarrassing’ Conspiracy Theory Over Biden’s Announcement, Now He’s Backtracking

While many took time off from partisan warfare and wished former President Joe Biden the best in his battle against an aggressive form of prostate cancer, Donald Trump’s oldest son and namesake continued the fight, ridiculously pivoting to allegations that former first lady Dr. Jill Biden was part of a conspiracy to keep her husband’s cancer diagnosis from the public.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another cover-up???” Trump Jr. wrote on X.

He also retweeted a doctor’s post saying “prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts” and that “it’s highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed.”

He then claimed he was just being “sarcastic” after many followers pointed out to him that Jill Biden is not a medical doctor. She has a doctorate in education.

Others called him a “pathetic excuse for a human being” while others deemed the viral moment “embarrassing.”

But even as he claims he was only making light of a deadly cancer diagnosis, the president’s namesake managed to birth another conspiracy theory about the Bidens.

The former first couple are also under fire after a new book from CNN’s Jake Tapper and an Axios reporter alleged Biden’s inner circle tried to shield his deteriorating mental condition from voters prior to the 2024 election.

Trump Jr. was not the only MAGA figure to wildly theorize about Biden’s cancer diagnosis, with some suggesting Biden is using it for political cover.

In a post retweeted and liked nearly 10,000 times within hours of writing it, conservative influencer Rogan O’Handley, known as DC Draino online, delivered an angry screed against the former president, claiming he “stole the 2020 election,” and “flooded our country with more than 10 million illegal aliens.”

“Some people seem to forget that he is a career criminal who almost destroyed America,” concluded O’Handley’s post.

He went on to question the timing of Biden’s diagnosis, “announced *within 48 hours* of the leaked Hur tapes proving he has advanced dementia? And it’s just a “coincidence”? Yeah ok.”

O’Handley was referring to former Special Counsel Robert Hur, who made note of Biden’s decline following an interview with the former president in the February 2023 classified documents probe. The full tapes are now going public after being leaked to Axios.

Far right propagandist Laura Loomer, meanwhile, wrote that she knew about the cancer a year ago, writing he could “die in the next 2 months.”

Loomer said that releasing the news now is “a PR strategy to shame the Democrats who are coming out with a book about the cover up of Biden’s health crisis.”

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

Biden spoke publicly for the first time about his cancer diagnosis in a post Monday on X, thanking followers for the “love and support” he’s received since Sunday’s announcement he’s dealing with a cancer that has already metastasized to the bone.

The post is accompanied of a photo of himself with his wife taken in their Wilmington, Delaware home.

“Cancer touches us all,” wrote Biden, 82. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”