‘Please Don’t Come Back’: Carrie Underwood’s Future as ‘American Idol’ Judge In Jeopardy After ‘Disappointing’ Season and Backlash Over Finale Episode, Fans Say She Lacks ‘Warmth’

Carrie Underwood‘s return to “American Idol” was supposed to be a triumphant full-circle moment for the country superstar.

Now calls for her exit from the show that made her a star are growing louder. Fans are demanding she step down from her role as judge following a rocky season that ended in backlash over her treatment of the show’s first Black male winner in more than two decades.

Adding to the pressure are rumors that the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer is unhappy with her judging salary.

Carrie Underwood’s future as an “American Idol” judge is unclear after talk about her popularity and issues regarding her salary made headlines. (Photo: Joy Malone/Getty Images)

The 42-year-old, who won American Idol in 2005, is reportedly having second thoughts about continuing on the show. Insiders say producers are also unsure about her future.

According to Star Magazine, someone close to production revealed that Underwood told show bosses she’s “not 100 percent sure” about returning next season. Her main concerns are balancing her demanding career with raising her sons, Isaiah and Jacob, with husband Mike Fisher.

Other factors may also be at play, including the backlash following the May 18 finale, when elementary school teacher Jamal Roberts made history as the first Black male winner in over 20 years, earning a record-breaking 26 million votes.

What should have been a celebratory moment for the show became overshadowed by controversy when viewers noticed Underwood’s cold reaction to Roberts’ victory as she remained seated while fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan offered standing ovations.

The backlash has been swift and unforgiving, with fans flooding social media to express their disappointment with Underwood’s performance as a judge. The criticism extends beyond her treatment of Roberts to broader concerns about her overall approach to the role. Y! Entertainment readers chimed in with their thoughts.

“I think she should move on. The whole season was focused on Carrie. I liked Katy Perry she, Luke and Lionel brought more fun to the show. This season was disappointing. It was so much gospel every show and not what American Idol is about. we should hear some great music with alot more energy. too much ballads and gospel,” one reader commented.

Another fan was even more pointed in their assessment, writing, “Underwood is a good singer. Not much as an American Idol judge. She lacks the charisma and her inexperience at giving sound advice to the contestants makes her useless as a judge.”

The criticism became particularly personal, with one writing, “Oh please don’t come back. Take care of your children. Be a great mom. Don’t feel any guilt. We won’t either when you’re gone. She always had an edge on her even when she was a contestant. The lady has a tremendous voice, but, there was always: something missing like warmth and humanity a disingenuousness I couldn’t figure out.”

However, not all fans have turned against the country star, with some calling for her to persevere despite the negativity.

“I think Carrie should continue as a judge, not because she enjoys it, but to show all those haters that she’s can take everything they dish out and that she is not a quitter,” a supporter wrote, adding, “Honestly I don’t think it has anything to do with the money. Come on Carrie don’t quit!”

Yet the racial undertones of the controversy became impossible to ignore, with one commenter directly addressing what many perceived as bias.

“She should move on she never wanted Jamal Roberts to win. She play friendly and she get paid to[o] much money to only be friendly to certain people move on,” a fan wrote.

Fans will not let Underwood’s interactions with Roberts throughout the season go.

During one particularly uncomfortable moment, she criticized the eventual winner for missing an opportunity to “move around and entertain” while performing Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” comments that many interpreted as reinforcing harmful stereotypes about Black performers needing to provide physical entertainment beyond their vocal talent.

Roberts himself addressed the situation diplomatically during a recent interview with “The Morning Hustle Show,” noting the stark difference in treatment between judges.

Congratulations to the newest winner of @AmericanIdol !!! I’m so proud of Jamal Roberts and all he has accomplished this season and I can’t wait to see what mountains he climbs next! He’s going to do great things! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/L4yJgSNGKK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 19, 2025

Adding insult to injury, financial tensions may be contributing her not coming back to the reality show.

KDHL reports Underwood is earning only half of the $25 million salary her predecessor Katy Perry commanded, a disparity that doesn’t sit well with the “Before He Cheats” singer.

An insider, according to Entertainment Now, noted that “there’s talk Carrie wants more money” and described the experience as “a bumpy ride” that may not be “worth the pain without a nice incentive.”

Underwood went silent on social media following the “American Idol” finale backlash, leaving her Instagram untouched for days. While the typically active star once credited Joe Rogan for inspiring her to “post and ghost,” this silence may reflect deeper deliberation, possibly about whether to return to the show. She returned to posting on Instagram on June 4 to share photos from a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

As producers weigh the future on “Idol,” her potential departure adds uncertainty to a season already marked by controversy and shifting dynamics.