‘I Feel Sorry for Will’: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Enjoys Living Apart from Husband Will Smith in Resurfaced Clip, Fans Believe She’s Too Confident He ‘Won’t Leave Her’

Only Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are clear on what will become of their 27-year marriage.

But with neither party dishing on the inner workings of the union that has lasted nearly three decades, fans have largely speculated that a divorce is imminent.

“The Matrix Reloaded” star, however, was confident that would never be the case. In 2023, during Pinkett Smith’s press tour to promote her memoir “Worthy,” she disclosed that she and Will had been quietly separated since 2016.

The two have remained husband and wife on paper, but even those terms had been dismissed in their personal dealings with each other.

After her husband slapped Chris Rock in defense of a joke about Jada’s bald appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards, Will yelled out, “Keep my wife’s f—king name out of your mouth,” and seemingly reenergized their efforts to get back on one accord about the relationship.

In a resurfaced “Today With Hoda & Jenna” interview from October 2023, the actress explained that despite living apart and not subscribing to traditional relationship terms, they still shared a “beautiful connection.”

When asked about the prospects of them sharing one roof again, she said, “We will. Not right now,” but that “that’s what it’s gonna be.” Moreover, Jada explained, “Right now, I really do enjoy my space. … Having this time that I’ve had to myself has been fantastic just to get to know me.”

For one viewer, “I feel sorry for Will” summed up their sentiments about Jada’s projections for the future. A second person who turned their nose up at the Baltimore native’s comments remarked, “Imagine a woman so confident that you won’t leave her that she can tell the world she’s living away from you but one day she’ll be back.”

Before the slap saga, wow https://t.co/BT1bh9IiDM — Michael Bruce (@michaelbruce7) October 11, 2023

A third individual, who revisited the interview in recent months, wrote, “I don’t know if she and Will are still apart. All I can say is Will looks extremely happy right now and seems to be enjoying his life to the fullest and I LOVE that for him!!”

They are parents to Jaden, Willow, and Will’s son Trey from a previous marriage.

At the top of 2025, in January, “exclusive sources” spoke with People about the couple’s dynamic. One said, “They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties.” The other purported insider affirmed they “are still together” and that they “have had separate homes for years.”

In March several reports revealed that the couple listed a Woodland Hills, California, home on the market for $2 million. It is one of several properties they own. The Smiths bought the residence in 2010 for a reported $910,000.

The Grammy Award-wining rapper launched a music comeback this year with his album “Based On A True Story.” Beginning June 25 he will be overseas for his summer tour. It is unclear what projects Jada may have in the works as she has remained absent from social media since February.