‘You Got Rid of Jada Already Right?!’: Will Smith Spotted Living It Up in Mexico as Jada Pinkett Smith’s Absence Raises Eyebrows

Will Smith is embracing his music persona “Big Willie,” and fans are relishing every moment. The entertainer launched his rap comeback with the release of “Based on a True Story,” his first album in two decades, in March.

The former ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ has since hit the road for a stretch of live performances ahead of his United Kingdom and Europe summer tour that kicks off in June.

His most recent show, at the Tecate Emblema Festival in Mexico City on May 17, was one for the books, according to attendees. The box office superstar’s nine-song setlist included his biggest hits like “Men in Black,” “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” “Wild Wild West,” and “Just The Two Of Us.”

Will Smith goes on solo tour as wife Jada Pinkett Smith remains absent from his side. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Thank you for everything, Mexico!” with a carousel recap of some of his big moments onstage.

Among the praise found in the comments, a follower typed, “Mr. @willsmith is out here living his BEST life!” A second person said, “He is having fun.” And a third individual remarked, “He’s not playing with y’all no more!”

Over the span of the past five years, the Oscar winner and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s dynamic has been the subject of headlines and interviews.

From the actress’s admission of an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina to the revelation that she and Will have not been a romantic item since 2016 to the never-ending divorce rumors, the pair has not been spared in the court of public opinion.

Moreover, the global entertainer’s apparent happiness is proof to some that he and Jada might finally be done for good. An X user tweeted on May 18, “Will Smith I Knight you haha. You got Rid of Jada Already right?! Good! She’s FIRED BAHAHA.”

Will Smith I Knight you haha 👑. You got Rid of Jada Already right?! Good! She's FIRED BAHAHA — Odin Z. Kennedy Sr. 🏥🃏 T. M. 👀♀️🇭🇹💪🤠⚡ (@M22834Mere) May 18, 2025

In April, a purported insider disclosed to RadarOnline that “the marriage is been over for years they’ve just been living a sham” and “the fact they are beginning to sell off their homes [and] divide up the cash is a sure fire sign that the marriage is all over bar the shouting.”

The “All of Us” producers reportedly listed a Woodland Hills, California, home for $2 million. They purchased it in 2010 for a purported $910,000. A second residence in Owings Mills, Maryland, sold in February 2024 for a reported $817,000.

Will and Jada allegedly have lived separately for a decade, though they still share a Calabasas home that served as the set of “Red Table Talk” and the backdrop for several of Will’s social media posts.

The parents of kids Jaden and Willow Smith have not been seen together in new photos since a rare outing in November 2024. The actor did, however, share photos of Jada, as well as his mother, and ex-wife Sheree Zampino, for Mother’s Day this year.