‘I Don’t Know Why He Doesn’t Leave Her’: Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Revenge’ Plot Against Will Smith Revealed In Shocking New Claims

Jada Pinkett Smith hasn’t forgotten about her husband Will Smith’s recent headline-making moment with another woman, and according to reports, she might be planning to even the score.

Just days after speculation swirled that she and Will Smith were finally heading for divorce, a new report from RadarOnline incrementally advances the narrative that the “Set It Off” actress plans to take matters into her own hands. The tabloid’s premise is that Jada is ready to turn the tables and start living her life “more freely,” and now Radar’s alleged sources are speaking out.

Jada Pinkett Smith planning on getting ‘revenge’ after Will Smith got close to kissing Latin singer. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)



The rumors of Jada’s so-called “revenge” initially followed Will Smith’s eyebrow-raising performance at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards. Sharing the stage with Spanish singer India Martínez, the “Fresh Prince” delivered an electrifying performance of their duet “First Love.” However, it wasn’t the music that had people talking. It was the chemistry between them.

During the performance, the two got so close that fans presumed they may have shared a kiss. Then, after the show, Martínez added fuel to the fire by posting two photos of the alleged kiss, along with a backstage photo of Smith holding her in his arms with her legs wrapped tightly around him.

While neither Smith nor Martínez has addressed the speculation, the images quickly went viral, leaving many wondering how Jada felt about it all.

Now, according to RadarOnline’s unnamed commenter, Jada isn’t just sitting back and watching the drama unfold, she’s making some moves of her own. “If Will is going to go cavorting around, she figures she may as well, too. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and Jada intends to start living a lot more freely,” said the source.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Jada has been linked to someone outside of her marriage. Back in 2020, “Red Table Talk” became one of the most-watched episodes in Facebook Watch history when Jada sat across from Will and admitted to having an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina. This confession came after Alsina himself revealed their past relationship, forcing Jada to address the rumors head on.

But Jada’s revelations didn’t stop there. In 2023, she dropped another bombshell: she and Will had secretly been separated since 2016. Despite their unconventional dynamic, neither half of the couple has filed for divorce, leaving the public constantly questioning the true status of their relationship.

Despite the site reporting last week that they were making plans to file for divorce, Radar reports its as-always-unnamed insider said, “They have no plans to split up. Will and Jada may say they have a relationship, but the truth is they are both living totally separately.”

The person added, “But while they don’t label each other as husband and wife, they are indeed married. It’s just strange – even though they don’t share the same home, they consider themselves life partners. They say they choose not to conform to conventional definitions of marriage or set rules, but they don’t have a completely open relationship. Their bond is… unique, to say the least.”

Fans reacted to this latest claim that Pinkett Smith was getting revenge in the comments of the site’s IG page.

One person said, “She been getting revenge for years.”

Another wrote, “These two turned out to be quite disturbing.”

A third stated, “I don’t know why he doesn’t leave her.”

Will and Jada have been married since December 1997, but their relationship has been anything but smooth in recent years. Once regarded as “relationship goals,” the couple’s public image took a hit as rumors of an open marriage, infidelity, and deep-seated resentment came to light. Jada herself has admitted in past interviews that she “never wanted to marry” Will, a statement that only added fuel to the fire.

Yet, despite the ongoing scrutiny, the couple remains together. Whether out of love, loyalty, or a shared understanding, they continue to navigate their relationship in their own way.

The couple shares two children, Willow, 24, and Jaden, 26. Will also has a son from his previous marriage, Trey Smith, 32.