‘Lauren Is Redecorating’: Lauren Sánchez Under Fire Over Jeff Bezos’ NYC Street Shutdown for Lavish Renovation to Penthouse Once Shared with Ex-Wife

Jeff Bezos‘ latest home upgrade didn’t just raise eyebrows—it brought an entire Manhattan block to a standstill, sparking outrage from locals who say the billionaire is treating the city like his personal playground.

When Bezos needs furniture delivered to his NoMad penthouse, he doesn’t settle for the typical moving truck experience that most New Yorkers endure. Nor does he use his Amazon delivery service.

Jeff Bezos shuts down major street in Manhattan to have furniture delivered, and his wife gets roped in by readers who can’t help by make fun of her. (Photo: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

Instead, the billionaire tech mogul orchestrates a spectacle that transformed one of Manhattan’s busiest thoroughfares into his personal loading dock, complete with street closures, barricades, and a massive crane operation that leaves onlookers amazed.

Ironically, some people are blaming his soon-to-be wife for the chaos, without knowing if she ordered the delivery or not.

The extraordinary scene unfolded on May 31 along Fifth Avenue near 26th Street, where crews shut down a stretch of the iconic roadway to hoist what appeared to be an enormous piece of wrapped furniture to the top floors of 212 Fifth Avenue, according to a video that has gone viral on TikTok.

Bezos reportedly owns five apartments spanning the building’s top four floors, representing a staggering $119 million investment in prime Manhattan real estate. The 24-story neo-Gothic structure, which is some 110 years old, now serves as home to some of the city’s wealthiest residents, the New York Post reports.

Raffi Arslanian, owner of luxury candle company Thompson Ferrier, captured the remarkable delivery operation from his office just a block away.

His TikTok video, which has since garnered more than 983,000 views, shows dozens of workers directing traffic while a massive crane carefully maneuvers the mysterious cargo above the intersection lined with caution tape and moving company trucks.

“You want to see how Jeff Bezos delivers his furniture? Let me show you,” Arslanian narrated, adding with characteristic humor, “I think we all can relate to this. Now back to reality, where, when we move, we get a U-Haul and we do it ourselves, or at best, we get a company to do it — but we don’t close the street.”

The viral footage sparked thousands of comments from viewers who couldn’t help but marvel at the display of wealth and privilege.

Social media users quickly began speculating about what giant object required such an elaborate delivery method, with one person writing, “Talking about privilege! Jeff Bezos had 5th Ave in NYC shut down for a furniture delivery! Insane!”

New York Post readers chimed in.

“This is Mr. Amazon. Couldn’t the delivery people just incessantly hit his buzzer and bring his stuff up like they do with all of us?” one person wrote.

The speculation about the delivery’s contents took a particularly pointed turn toward Sánchez, with comments that ranged from playful to cutting.

“Stop… it wasn’t Furniture… It was a weeks worth of Botox,” wrote one social media user.

Another comment escalated the humor with an elaborate theory: “The hard part was installing Lauren Sanchez’s hyperbolic / hypersleep chamber because her cardiovascular system cannot withstand the nitrogen levels on earth’s surface.”

A third user kept the focus on Sánchez with the quip, “It’s Lauren’s next set of ta-ta’s being hoisted up.”

While the public marveled at this display of ultra-wealth, the crane delivery represents just the latest chapter in Bezos’ extensive renovation of his sky-high residence.

According to New York Post’s sources, Bezos currently owns four full floors that will be combined to create what insiders describe as a “mansion in the sky.”

This isn’t the first time Bezos has required street closures for his home improvements — he and Sánchez recently had trees trucked in and hoisted to the penthouse terrace by crane, shutting down West 26th Street in the process.

According to The Post, the building itself serves as a testament to extreme wealth concentration, with sources indicating that approximately half the owners are billionaires, including Texas financier Ed Bass. The property features an array of luxury amenities from concierge services and a state-of-the-art gym to a screening room, golf simulator, and specialized cold storage for those inevitable Amazon Fresh deliveries.

The viral nature of Arslanian’s footage underscores how such displays of privilege resonate in a city where most residents navigate cramped apartments, difficult moving logistics, and the constant challenge of urban living.