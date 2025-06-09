‘If They Could, They Would Throw Me Back In Chains’: Jasmine Crockett’s Provocative Allegation Against Republicans Triggers Racist Outburst from MAGA

Appearing on the podcast, “Outlaws with T.S. Madison,” Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett leveled some harsh accusations against Republicans in Washington.

The Democrat firebrand said the other party’s attacks on her are an outgrowth of the same mindset that enforced slavery and segregation.

“It is easier, in my opinion, to do what’s right every single day that I go in and serve and do right for everyone. Because at the end of the day, I know that there was a time and a place, and if they could, they would throw me back in chains,” Crockett said. “Somehow, those that came before us managed to break loose of the physical chains, even though we still have a bunch of systemic chains that we are still kind of wrangling with.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Whatever their motives, Crockett shouldn’t be surprised by the attacks from MAGA. She’s emerged as one of the left’s harshest critics of the Trump administration and gives as good as she gets, claiming at a recent town hall that “Republicans want poor people to die.”

“This lady is a disgrace,” commented one X user. “A race hustler and a total pos Jasmine Crockett accuses Republicans of wanting to put her back ‘in chains.’ “

The congresswoman’s remarks on “Outlaws” reflected many of her past statements on the Republicans and race. In February, she called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” who is “backed up by other white supremacists” after he appointed a former speechwriter — fired after appearing at a white nationalist convention — as undersecretary of state for public diplomacy.

Her candor has made her a hero to the left and a pariah to the right. After MAGA denigrated her as a divider and racist, Crockett lashed out against the cult of white victimhood cultivated by Trump.

“I am tired of the white tears,” she said in February. “Listen, if you are competent, you are not concerned. When I walk into Congress every single day, you know why I don’t feel a way and why you can’t make me doubt who I am is because I know that I had to work 10 times as hard as they did just to get into the seat. When you look and you compare me to Marjorie Taylor Greene or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison. And that is the life that we have always lived.”

Crockett said, “The only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder.”

Sometimes she goes too far, as when she refused to apologize for referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as “Gov. Hot Wheels.” And sometimes she surprises; in an interview last week, she claimed Republicans frequently tell her how much they like her.

Well, maybe not that much.

“Does Jasmine Crockett have any idea that it was REPUBLICANS who FREED her ‘people’ from the chains placed on them by DEMOCRATS?” wrote one critic on X. “Does she know that the KKK was formed by & still is run by Democrats? BTW, she apparently went to the same acting school as Kamila, terrible actors.”

Added another, “The problems don’t begin with Crockett, they begin with ignorant voters who vote for this moron and put empty headed morons like her in office!”

Those were some of the tamer responses to Crockett’s comments on Madison’s podcast. Many were too vulgar or racist to repeat here.

“I think about the fact that they also had this justification as if we were different, as if we didn’t all bleed the same and we weren’t the same,” she said. “And so, as the attacks seem new, they really are tired and old, and we’ve been through them before. And I can recognize the hate no matter if we’re talking about in the ’50s or if we’re talking about in 2025.”

A backlash is coming, Crockett vowed.

“And so with me, I know that we’ve persevered past them. We have still been able to accomplish so much despite them,” she said. “And I truly believe that as we walk into this next season — this losing season for the haters — I think that we will again be able to transgress and show that, like, we are great, we are normal. We are actually — if anything — we got superpowers, as far as I’m concerned.”