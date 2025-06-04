‘Intellectual Imbecile with a Satanic Heart’: Enraged MAGA Supporters Trash Jasmine Crockett After She Agrees that ‘Republicans Want Poor People to Die’ and Promises a Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett is taking on Republicans and Trump’s MAGA supporters as she announces her bid to chair the powerful House Oversight Committee in the next Congress, promising to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump if she gets the job.

“I’m officially running to be the Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee,” Crocket said in a post on X. “These are not normal times — and this cannot be a business-as-usual moment,” she added.

In a letter to her congressional colleagues announcing her candidacy for the position, she said there’s a “fierce urgency” to fight for Americans and fight back against the Trump administration and its policies.

ongresswoman Jasmine Crockett speaks at The 60th Annual Commemoration Of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, Malcolm X on February 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

“Our country is in an existential crisis driven by an out-of-control Executive with a flagrant disregard for our Constitution, our way of governance, and our very way of life as citizens of a democratic republic,” she wrote.

She also said, “The Administration has refused to respect congressional authority, abide by lawful judicial orders, or respond to public outrage. The magnitude of these unprecedented times warrants a resistance and tactics never before seen. We must pull back the curtain on the unmitigated chaos under Trump 2.0 and translate our findings to the American people in a way they can digest.”

The outspoken rising Democratic star also ruffled plenty of MAGA feathers at a town hall event Monday after agreeing with another speaker that “Republicans want poor people to die.”

In a Fox News video clip of the Washington, D.C., event hosted by journalist Jim Acosta, Acosta commented on GOP budget plans to cut Medicaid and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst’s comment when questioned about it at a town hall in her state last week. A voter told Ernst that massive Medicaid cuts will end up killing people. Ernst responded with “We’re all going to die.”

Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone, one of the speakers at the Washington town hall, then commented that “Republicans want poor people to die and as quickly as humanly possible.”

Crockett chimed in that she agreed. “I agree. I don’t think that that is a glitch, but that’s actually part of the design,” she said.

“The idea that you have someone who has the audacity to say to people who sent her to into D.C. to work on their behalf that you’re going to die, I mean I think we all know that, but the reality is that you’ve decided you want to be gravedigger, and I don’t think that that is who they elected you to be,” Crockett said.

“They elected you to actually breathe life into it,” she added.

The comments on social media from angry Fox viewers and MAGA voters were predictably critical. One user on X questioned her intelligence. “People actually voted to put her in office…… certainly not by qualifications, Education or common sense.”

“Crockett is an intellectual imbecile, with a Satanic heart,” another critic wrote.

And still another MAGA supporter wrote, “They dig deep into their corrupt soils for anything they can think of that will make Trump look bad. But notice how they have nothing to say that will make them look good.”

But then there was this, “Crockett 2028.”

And if Crockett does become the next chair of the influential Oversight Committee, it will surely enrage MAGA supporters because the Texas Congresswoman is already promising to launch investigations into Trump and other Republicans.

In a recent interview with WFAA, Crockett said she realized more senior lawmakers, she’s been on the job two years, would usually have an edge, but that she has the skills for the job.

“My team needs me,” Crockett said. “I think that this is where the country needs me and where the caucus needs me to be in this moment. If we didn’t have such a lawless administration, then I wouldn’t be running.”

And she said she would “absolutely” open an impeachment inquiry, pointing to President Donald Trump’s acceptance of a multi-million-dollar aircraft last month from Qatar, his cryptocurrency activities, the firing of inspectors general, and more.

Crockett is a member of the committee, but the Democrats lost their ranking member after the death of Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly last month. A caucus election later this month will determine who fills the spot.