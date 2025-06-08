‘Melania Is Embarassed’: Resurfaced Video of Donald Trump At His Inauguration Party Has Fans Zooming In on Melania Trump’s Reaction to His Dance Moves

Melania Trump finds herself once again at the center of public scrutiny as social media users dissect her every gesture and interaction with her husband, President Donald Trump.

The first lady has become the subject of discourse on the X platform, with observers analyzing her body language and public appearances for signs of friction in her marriage.

A video of Donald Trump dancing with his wife Melania Trump at his Inauguration party has resurfaced. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What began as a post of the first couple dancing in victory has evolved into a cultural phenomenon where millions of Americans examine the Trump marriage through their screens, searching for clues about the reality behind the political façade.

The latest wave of speculation emerged after a five-month-old clip from Trump’s inauguration resurfaced during a week when the president found himself embroiled in a public feud with tech billionaire Elon Musk, creating an unexpected backdrop for renewed examination of his personal life.

The 25-second video shows the president and first lady dancing at the Liberty Ball to the Village People’s “YMCA,” featuring Trump’s signature move where he pumps his hands like a lever while his knees fall in line.

Social media users quickly focused not on the dancing itself, but on the perceived distance between the couple.

She always maintains that polite two foot distance as you would a stranger you can make a hasty exit from. 😉 — SlayeJDimonte (@slayejdimonte) June 7, 2025

“She always maintains that polite two foot distance as you would a stranger you can make a hasty exit from,” one person tweeted, capturing the sentiment that would ripple across Elon’s X platform.

The commentary grew more pointed as users shared their interpretations of Melania’s demeanor.

“OMG Melania is embarrassed,” one person wrote, while another observed, “She does not want to be there with him.”

The speculation took on a more serious tone with one user writing, “If Melania was a good woman she would have Divorced him on principle. The fact that she stays with him indicates to me that she is happy with his actions and decisions. I guess each to their own. If you stay with a bad person you eventually become another version of them.”

Melania and Donald Trump during Trump’s first term as President in 2017. (AP Photos by Carolyn Kaster; Evan Vucci)

Others approached the situation more cynically, with one tweeting, “She was paid at least 7 figures for that.”

This resurfaced inauguration footage represents just the latest chapter in ongoing public fascination with the Trump marriage.

In April, social media users circulated a montage of moments where Melania appeared annoyed with her husband in public, shared on The Unfiltered Veteran Instagram page with the sarcastic caption “Relationship goals” as Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” played in the background.

The compilation highlighted various incidents over the past decade where cameras captured what observers interpreted as disdain from Trump’s third wife.

May brought its own set of scrutinized moments, beginning with Melania’s brief White House appearance on May 8 for a Mother’s Day ceremony honoring military mothers.

While unveiling a commemorative postage stamp for former first lady Barbara Bush, questions about her whereabouts and role during Trump’s second term only intensified.

An alleged insider familiar with the family revealed that since Trump’s return to the White House 108 days prior, Melania had spent fewer than 14 days there, instead splitting her time between their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and New York City, where their son Barron attends New York University.

The timing of the resurfaced inauguration video on the X platform proved particularly notable, emerging during Trump’s escalating public feud with Musk and some observers’ suspicions he could have manipulated the X algorithms to float messages that suit him.

As the president and tech billionaire exchanged increasingly hostile social media posts, with Musk even alleging Trump’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the personal scrutiny of Trump’s marriage added another layer to an already complex political moment.