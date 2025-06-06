‘She Went Off’: Taraji P. Henson Gets Blunt About Pushy Fans Months After Bothersome Man Crossed the Line

Actress Taraji P. Henson has made it clear that respecting her boundaries is non-negotiable, issuing a strong message to fans about physical contact after a past encounter with an aggressive admirer.

The Hollywood star didn’t mince words when discussing what’s considered acceptable behavior from fans just trying to get next to her, perhaps still triggered by an interaction a few months earlier.

During her June 2 appearance on “The Angie Martinez Show,” Henson’s Washington, D.C., roots and no-nonsense attitude were on full display as she appeared to promote her new movie “Straw.”

While she has established herself as a Hollywood powerhouse, earning Oscar nominations and critical acclaim, the mother of one easily slipped back into the street-smart sensibilities that shaped her upbringing in what used to be Chocolate City.

Actress Taraji P. Henson tells fans to back up when approaching her. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

While on air, Henson was asked to be a part of a segment called “Check it” or “Let it Slide.” In the game, she was presented with various scenarios to gauge her reactions. When asked about a hypothetical situation involving “a fan grabbing her arm at the airport,” the actress immediately shut down the premise.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no!” the Oscar-nominated performer declared emphatically. “Don’t put your hands on me. Do not touch me, h-e.”

The “Hidden Figures” star didn’t stop there, outlining the potential consequences for anyone who might test her boundaries.

“You not getting a selfie? Then you might get smacked. Don’t mother—king touch me. Reflexes! I’m just saying — out of reflexes [you might get hurt],” she emphasized.

Henson’s passionate response struck a chord with fans and followers across social media platforms, who praised her for setting clear boundaries.

When the show posted the clip on its Instagram page, people immediately weighed in on her response.

“Taraji was being a true Virgo heavy on don’t touch me,” one person wrote.

Another fan celebrated her hometown roots, commenting, “That’s that DC in her!!!”

A third admirer was equally enthusiastic about her energy, writing, “She went AWFFF! I love it!”

The radio show clip also caught the attention of Hollywood Unlocked followers, who drew connections between Henson’s real-life personality and her beloved television character.

“Cookie came out during these questions lol” one person joked, referencing her iconic role from “Empire.”

Another viewer took the comparison even further, stating, “Y’all must be blind, that ain’t no damn Taraji, that’s Cookie Lyon.”

Her remarks came months after she attended the Essence Women in Hollywood gala in February and found herself dealing with an overly persistent fan while leaving her hotel.

Video footage captured the awkward interaction as Henson walked briskly toward her designated pickup area.

The situation began when Henson connected with a man promoting a book about a Black superhero. Despite declining politely due to her own legal considerations, explaining that any materials would need to go through her team, the man still seized the opportunity to approach her.

GET AWAY FROM HER pic.twitter.com/O2cjjXiXeS — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 28, 2025

Throughout the interaction, he kept peppering her with comments about her appearance and made inappropriate remarks about being her “bodyguard.”

The bothersome man, later identified as Israel, also wouldn’t back down when Henson’s friend Vivica A. Fox, repeatedly denied his request for a photo, saying “no” in multiple ways.

The entire encounter was documented and shared on social media, where viewers expressed concern about the man’s behavior.

Henson’s recent radio appearance also touched on her personal growth journey, including her decision to embrace sobriety and prioritize her mental health.

The founder of Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) spoke about finding peace in places like Bali and her commitment to protecting her energy from toxic situations. This context adds depth to her firm stance on physical boundaries, reflecting a broader commitment to self-care and personal protection.

The “Acrimony” star has consistently demonstrated that while she appreciates her fans and their support, respect for personal space remains paramount.