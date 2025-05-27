MAGA TV Host Admits He Feels ‘Very Creepy” and ‘Weird’ After Trying to Mock Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s On Air

Real America’s Voice TV host and MAGA supporter David Brody said he felt “very creepy” and “weird” after trying to mock Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) during a panel segment on Crockett’s plan to investigate President Donald Trump and his family if Democrats win back the U.S. House of Representatives during the midterm elections next year.

Brody was discussing Crockett’s intentions with a panel on Tuesday when his co-host, Beau Davidson, asked Brody about more federal investigations.

“So my question to you is, if Jasmine Crockett is right, if they take over the House, is that what we have to look forward to, more ridiculous investigations and maybe even another impeachment?” Davidson asked.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Brody said, “Yeah, absolutely.”

“Her and AOC, really? These are the poster women representatives for the Democrat [sic] Party. Hey, good luck with that. I’ll buy you a tuna fish sandwich if you can pull it off,” he said.

Brody then tried to mimic Crockett’s head movements, Raw Story reported, as he said, “By the way, did you notice her in that sound bite? The dance. She was like, come on. Come on. I’m ready.”

Then he seemed to consider what he was doing. “Just first of all, the fact that I just did it makes me feel very creepy about myself and weird, but the fact that she did it, oh my gosh,” Brody said.

During another panel discussion on Tuesday on Real America’s Voices, Crockett and her statements about investigating Trump came up again. Host Steve Gruber was talking with Congressman Mark Harris (R-NC).

“I’d like you to weigh in on this, Congressman, because one of your colleagues across the aisle seems to think that she’s going to be the chair of the Oversight Committee,” Gruber said, according to Raw Story ” … and they’ll be going after Donald Trump with some gusto.”

“How frightening is that?” Gruber asked.

“Well, extremely frightening,” Harris told Gruber. “And I think that is the wake-up call, as if Republicans needed a wake-up call. Listen, we’ve got to make sure that we understand that every election matters.”

Crockett promised investigations into accusations of corruption against Trump and his family during a recent interview with MSNBC.

“So long as we end up taking the House, which I fully anticipate that we will do, and we are going to work hard to help our Senate colleagues as well, then as someone who serves on the Oversight Committee and hopes to lead the Oversight Committee, I can guarantee you that we will do what we are supposed to do as constitutionally sworn members of the House,” Crockett said. “Which means that we will conduct oversight. That means that we will investigate.”

“We will look at whether or not this president himself has violated the Emoluments Clause as it relates to such things as getting a $400 million plane from the Qataris,” Crockett continued.

“Also, we’ll make sure that we are looking into all these business deals that they have going on,” she added.

The Emoluments Clause is part of Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution and prohibits government officials from accepting gifts, benefits, titles, or offices from foreign governments without approval from Congress.

“Let me tell you there is no shortage of things for us to dig into and determine whether or not there have been violations of the law, but definitely violations of our Constitution as a whole,” Crockett said.