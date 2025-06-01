‘What Happened’: Michelle Obama’s Look During Date Night Has Trolls Accusing of Her Being on Ozempic

Criticism and baseless accusations don’t stop when you’re a celebrity — and certainly not when you are the former first lady of the United States.

Michelle Obama was spotted on Tuesday, May 28, leaving a date night with her husband, former President Barack Obama. The couple was photographed in New York City exiting the Lowell Hotel restaurant, with Michelle stunning in a black ruffled two-piece outfit. Barack kept it classic with the black blazer and slacks. He didn’t get so many comments about his appearance, because all eyes were on his wife — and some responses weren’t positive. Many thought Michelle looked skinnier than usual and suspected she may be using Ozempic.

She went out in a black ruffled V-neck top from Zimmerman, which had an extra detail of sheer fabric on the sleeves. With it, she wore a ruffled midi skirt.

Michelle Obama concerns fans with her small figure. (Photo: @michelleobama / Instagram)

Mrs. Obama 5 feet 11, which is a little bit shorter than her husband’s height, and has always maintained a smaller frame. But this week’s date photos somehow persuaded some observers that she is looking too thin, and they claim to suspect she is using Ozempic. The prescribed medication is used to treat Type 2 diabetes, but many celebrities have used it to lose weight.

One person commented on Page Six, “What do I think? Semi-glutide, eg, Ozempic, Wegovy, or Zepbound.”

A second said, “Dang. Michelle on the Ozempic.”

A third wrote, “Looking at her face, she lost too much weight. BTW, which of the drugs was she on?”

Instead of accusing her of being on Ozempic, a fourth person just took note of how different she appears. Her face appear to look less rounded than they did when she was in office.

They wrote “What happened to Michelle’s forehead……….. WOW.”

This isn’t the first time Michelle has received these allegations. Back in March when her brother, Craig Robinson, attended the SXSW Film Festival, some observers claimed to detect under the long sleeved jacket she was wearing that she was getting thin.

With the mic in hand, she sat on stage next to Robinson as the two launched and did a live taping of their podcast “IMO.” She wore a Western-themed burnt orange jacket with matching burnt orange pants. Underneath, she appeared to have a plain black top on and completed the fit with black closed toed boots.

The podcast’s Instagram page shared photos from the taping, and commenters wrote their concerns for Michelle.

One person said, “The beautiful Michelle Obama is dwindling away to nothing. She is getting so skinny soon she’ll be a walking shadow.”

Another wrote, “Michelle lost weight.”

Michelle hasn’t addressed the months old rumors but in 2022 she did talk about how she’s put on a few pounds. The 61-year-old was experiencing menopause at the time and said one of her symptoms was weight gain.

“I never used to weigh myself. I’m not trying to stick to numbers, but when you’re in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don’t realize,” she told People. We’re all in menopause with stretchy [waist] bands and our athleisure wear on, and you look up and you can’t fit the outfits you had last year. I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful.”