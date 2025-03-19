‘She Is Getting So Skinny’: The Buzz Around Michelle Obama’s New Look Causes Alarm Amongst Fans

Michelle Obama supporters are happy to see her back in the spotlight after she launched the “IMO” podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson. The sibling duo appeared on stage at the SXSW Film Festival on March 13 for a live production of the series, which explores the “complicated and confusing” experiences of life but does not foray into politics.

The venture marks the first time Michelle, 61, has made major public appearances all year after leaving husband, Barack Obama, to attend President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration solo.

Fans Worry Michelle is ‘Dwindling Away’ as They Zoom in On Her ‘Skinny’ Appearance After Addressing ‘Negative Energy’ Surrounding Marriage to Barack Obama (Photo: @michelleobama / Instagram)

She wore a coordinated brown cropped jacket and pants by French fashion house Rabanne, a black shirt, and high-heeled black boots for the occasion. Her hair was styled in lengthy boho braids.

In the podcast’s Instagram post showcasing moments from the recording, a fan gushed, “Michelle is loved and missed.” Another follower typed that she was “looking great.” Countless others demanded that the former first lady change her stance on not being a political figure in order to restore some semblance of hope in the Democratic Party.

However, a different conversation about her appearance also emerged in the comments. For starters, one observer stated, “Michelle lost weight,” possibly after noticing that her face seemed less plump than in years past.

When Barack was first elected president in 2008, Michelle was 44 years old and the Chicago senator was just 47 years old. “She don’t look as vibrant as she use to,” read a second comment in response to someone who suggested Ozempic may have contributed to her thinner appearance.

A more concerned commenter typed, “The beautiful Michelle Obama is dwindling away to nothing. She is getting so skinny soon she’ll be a walking shadow.” This year, the Obamas have been plagued by separation and looming divorce rumors as some speculated that the lack of joint appearances is a harbinger of marital woes.

While critics and fans focus on her weight, Michelle Obama continues to promote her new “IMO” podcast co-hosted by her brother, Craig Robinson. New episodes drop every Wednesday.