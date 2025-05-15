Barack Obama ‘Doesn’t Stand a Chance’: Michelle Obama Reveals the Family Rule That Keeps Their Marriage One-Sided

The Obama household operates with its own unique set of rules, especially when it comes to how family members are allowed to joke with one another. In a relationship spanning more than three decades, the former first couple has developed their own agreements that keep laughter flowing in their home, even as they navigate life after the White House and brush off persistent rumors about their marriage.

During her May 13 appearance on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast, Michelle Obama revealed one particular arrangement that has been foundational to her marriage with Barack Obama.

Barack and Michelle Obama spark more divorce chatter after they spend increasing time apart. (Photos: @michelleobama/Instagram ; Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The former first lady shared that teasing is a fundamental part of how her family communicates love, but with a specific stipulation that has been in place since the early days of their relationship.

“This is funny because both Barack and Craig Robinson [Michelle’s brother] will say that I don’t let them tease me,” Michelle explained on the podcast.

Adding, “See, we have a deal, Barack and I, in our marriage — and it started very early — it’s like, ‘I can tease you, but you cannot tease me.'”

The playful imbalance becomes even more pronounced when their daughters, Malia and Sasha, get involved.

“We mercilessly go after him. So, yes, teasing is our love language, and I tell him that. I said, ‘When I tease you, it’s like a love tap,’” she said.

According to Michelle, once the Obama women unite in their teasing, the former president doesn’t stand a chance against their combined wit.

According to Michelle, when it comes down to their ganging up on the past president, “[he] doesn’t stand a chance.”

The family dynamic showcases the warmth and humor that has helped sustain them through the intense scrutiny of public life.

Michelle also revealed that her love of teasing has deeper roots, tracing back to her childhood. Her mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in March, was known for playfully scaring her children by jumping out from hiding places around their home. This family tradition of expressing affection through humor has carried forward into her own family life.

Happy Mother’s Day! 💕



Being a mom to Malia and Sasha has been the greatest gift of my life, and I am forever grateful to my mom for teaching me the importance of courage, empathy, and hard work—lessons that I’ve passed down to my own girls.



To all the moms out there, I hope… pic.twitter.com/sTxCdEY4k9 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 14, 2023

The glimpse into the Obamas’ private dynamics comes amid ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Despite being one of the most closely watched political couples in the world, Barack and Michelle have recently been the subjects of separation rumors, fueled by several public appearances where they were not together.

Speculation intensified when Michelle was not seen alongside Barack at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January, followed by her absence at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration later that month. When the former president attended a dinner party alone in Washington, D.C., during inauguration weekend, rumors about potential marital troubles gained further traction.

The couple has consistently worked to dispel these narratives.

On Valentine’s Day, they exchanged heartfelt messages on social media, with Barack writing that even after 32 years together, Michelle “still takes my breath away.” Michelle reciprocated, calling him her “rock” and someone she could “always count on.”

Throughout their post-White House years, both Barack and Michelle have been candid about the challenges they’ve faced in their relationship.

During a 2022 Revolt TV interview, Michelle acknowledged there were “10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” referring to the period when Barack’s political career was ascending while she focused on raising their daughters.

For his part, the former president has admitted to being “in a deep deficit” with his wife and working to make up for it. During a speech at Hamilton College, he mentioned trying to “dig himself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things.”

The Obamas continue to maintain their connection through mutual respect and humor, even as they pursue their separate projects. Michelle has launched a podcast, “IMO,” with her brother Craig, while Barack leads the Obama Foundation and works on his presidential memoirs.

As the former first couple makes their home in Washington while their Hawaiian mansion nears completion, they demonstrate that relationships tested by the extraordinary pressures of the presidency, like having to pay for their children’s travel and food on their own, can find new rhythms and joy. Their ability to maintain their playful dynamic, including their unique teasing arrangement, speaks to the resilience of their bond.

Perhaps the most important lesson from the Obamas’ relationship is how they’ve managed to preserve their authentic connection while sharing it selectively with the public.

As Michelle has said about handling negative rumors, “Don’t let that negative energy enter into your space. These are people who don’t know you.”

With their family’s golden rule of teasing firmly in place, the Obamas continue to face life’s challenges with grace, humor, and an unwavering commitment to each other.