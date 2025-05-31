‘Heartwarming But So Very Sad at the Same Time’: Bruce Willis’ Daughter Describes the Powerful Impact of His Granddaughter Amid Declining Health Battle

Hollywood legend Bruce Willis’ relationship with his granddaughter remains loving and impactful despite his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Willis, 70, was diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease in 2022 following an initial diagnosis of aphasia. There is presently no treatment or cure for FTD.

The “Die Hard” actor’s oldest child with his ex-wife, “G.I. Jane” actress Demi Moore, is sharing details about their relationship with their 2-year-old grandchild.



The daughter of retired acting legend Bruce Willis discusses his relationship with his two-year-old granddaughter. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)



Rumer Willis, 36, recently spoke to People to promote her new partnership with the wellness technology startup Sereniby. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant also spoke about her daughter, Louetta.

“My mom, she’s Yaya to Lou. She’s the one who brought in the contraband of ‘Moana’ and Disney, because I was like, ‘We don’t watch TV in this house. We don’t ever. Not until she’s 5,'” Rumer told the outlet.

She continued, “And then I went over, and ‘Moana’ was on. I was like, ‘Come on!’ But they love each other. I mean, you should see her face light up when they’re on FaceTime when we’re away.”

Rumer went on to reflect on how Bruce interacts with Louetta. The former “Empire” cast member said her father’s debilitating illness has not prevented him from cherishing family moments.

“Even with my dad, given the challenges that he’s dealing with, whenever we go over there to visit, his face just lights up and he gets so excited and is so sweet with her,” she said.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress added, “My family is so incredible with her. I feel so lucky, and she’s so lucky. I mean, they are obsessed with her.”

Numerous Daily Mail readers reacted to Rumer’s remarks about her mom, dad, and daughter. Commenters offered mixed emotions in response to the latest update about Bruce.

Bruce Willis holding his granddaughter today at his daughter Rumer’s home. pic.twitter.com/d9g01krao1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 18, 2023

“Heartwarming but so very sad at the same time,” one person wrote in the website’s comment section. A second stated, “Louetta is a gorgeous little darling. I am glad she has got to meet her grandad in life.”

In addition, a Willis supporter commented, “Louetta is a cute little girl. I’m glad Bruce got to see her while he can.” While a more annoyed individual posted, “Leave this poor man in peace now, show him respect.”

“It’s lovely to see Bruce enjoying his retirement years. It’s nice his family [has] loved and protected him,” expressed yet another fan of the two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner.

Bruce’s family members announced his official retirement from acting in March 2022, citing his aphasia diagnosis. They released a joint statement on Rumer’s Instagram page.

“This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support,” read the social media message.

Their statement resumed, “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The open letter was signed by Demi, Rumer, Bruce’s four other children, and his current wife. Bruce married Demi in November 1987 before their divorce was finalized in 2000.

Bruce and Demi welcomed Rumer in August 1988. Rumer was followed by her younger sisters Scout LaRue Willis in July 1991 and Tallulah Belle Willis in February 1994.

After splitting from Moore, Bruce wed model Emma Heming Willis in March 2009. They have two daughters, Mabel Ray Willis (born April 2012) and Evelyn Penn Willis (born May 2014).

Emma, 49, celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary with Bruce by posting a heartfelt caption on Instagram in March 2025. She also uploaded a photo of herself hugging her husband.

“Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime. We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless,” the London-raised Emma posted.

The author of the upcoming “The Unexpected Journey” book continued, “I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love.”