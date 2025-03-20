‘A Light That Can Never Be Dimmed’: Bruce Willis’ Kids Celebrate His 70th Birthday Months After Fearing the Worst Due to Worsening Dementia

Bruce Willis is defying his family’s fears as he celebrates a milestone birthday — turning 70. On March 19, the “Die Hard” actor was showered with loving messages from his and his ex-wife, Demi Moore‘s daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis.

On Instagram, Rumer wrote, “To the King…I love you Daddio Happy 70th Birthday papa,” as she shared a video of Bruce and Moore in a playful moment singing and dancing. Talluah chose a photo of their dad wearing a tank top and smiling as he held a fake machine gun on the set of a film from years past. She added in her caption, “You are a light that can never be dimmed!”

Bruce Willis’ family is concerned as his battle with frontotemporal dementia diagnosis worsens. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Willis and Moore’s youngest daughter, Scout, called him the greatest of all time as she posted a throwback photo of the former action-star in a series of throwback photos. She also shared a video of them sharing a precious father-daughter bonding moment amidst his battle with dementia.

“Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world,” Scout captioned the carousel of memories.

Fans also sent their well-wishes in the kids’ comment section. “Happy 70th birthday to that awesome Dad of yours. Die Hard is such an iconic movie to me. Sending love and best wishes to you and your family,” wrote one fan.

Another said, “Dad. Grandpa. Husband. Friend. Actor. Beloved ICON. Appreciated by tens of millions of people around the world. Damn good work.”

Bruce Willis retired from his decades-long career in 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that impacts how individuals understand language and communicate.

In 2023, his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a progressively degenerative neurocognitive disorder that can affect personality, behavior, speech, and movement.

RadarOnline reported in September 2024 that Willis’ decline had “progressed to the point where his family worries they may not have much more time with Bruce left.” Those doubts allegedly included concern on whether or not he would make it to his 70th birthday.

The A-list celebrity was last seen on a public outing in January with wife Emma as they greeted first responders during the devastating California wildfires.

“Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a ‘thank you for your service.’ Yesterday was no different,” she wrote in the caption of a video showcasing the interaction.

The Make Time Wellness founder has been married to Bruce since March 2009. They are parents to daughters Mabel and Evelyn. The “G.I. Jane” actress and “The Last Boy Scout” were married for 13 years when they divorced in 1987. She has remained an integral part of his life throughout the years and his battle with dementia.