‘Bruce Deserves More Protection’: Bruce Willis’ Family Feels Betrayed as Wife Emma Announces Tell-All Book Revealing Their Private Struggles Amid His Declining Dementia Battle

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of famed actor Bruce Willis, has reportedly ignited controversy within the actor’s family circle following the announcement of her upcoming memoir about caring for her husband.

Some family members have reportedly expressed concern about the book exploiting Willis’ battle with dementia for publicity and profit.

While “The Unexpected Journey” is being promoted as a heartfelt tribute and caregiver’s guide ahead of its September release, a new tabloid report suggests insiders believe the timing is troubling, as the 70-year-old “Die Hard” star’s condition continues to worsen behind closed doors.

An insider has shared that Bruce Willis’ family opposes his new wife, Emma Willis, new book, and talking openly about his dementia. (Photo by emmahemingwillis/Instagram)

What was intended to uplift others has instead allegedly exposed fractures in the tight-knit Willis family.

While Emma describes the memoir as “shaped by love,” RadarOnline reports an alleged insider close to Bruce says it’s a misstep that puts her need for visibility above his need for peace.

The person states they believe the family, who has guarded Bruce’s privacy since his 2022 aphasia diagnosis and 2023 frontotemporal dementia revelation, now feels blindsided.

“People understand Emma’s grief and that her experience might help others,” the alleged insider shared. “But using Bruce’s name to sell a book, while he’s still battling aphasia and dementia at home with the family?”

For the unnamed purported insider, the optics are hard to ignore.

Emma has already begun promoting the book, posting intimate photos of Bruce, granting interviews, and gearing up for a national press run. For some within Bruce’s circle, it feels like too much, too soon.

“She’s been doing interviews, posting constantly, and now she’s gearing up for a full-scale book tour,” the alleged friend of the family said. “Some of us feel Bruce deserves more protection — not more publicity.”

Emma, for her part, stands by the decision.

“I know that no two caregiving journeys are the same,” she writes in the book. “But we are connected by the same unchosen thread. … I’m here to let you know that you are not alone.”

The tension is all the more striking when compared to the tone set by Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore. The former pair were married for 13 years, from 1987 to 2000. He married Emma years later in 2009.

The two women have long presented a united front — Emma even referred to Demi as part of their “blended family” — but their differing approaches have sparked fresh debate. Demi, who shares three daughters with Bruce, has chosen to speak about his condition sparingly and with careful restraint.

“You have to be in real deep acceptance of what [the disease] is,” Demi said in October 2024. “For where he’s at, he is stable.”

She said she meets Bruce “where he’s at,” offering wisdom without oversharing.

Meanwhile, it’s been Bruce’s older daughters — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — who have given heartfelt yet measured updates.

Rumer recently told the “Loose Women” talk show, “He’s doing great… what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other. We really are a unit.”

Scout echoed that unity, telling SiriusXM, “My dad is so surrounded by love… I feel incredibly grateful that my family is so close. My stepmom, my little sisters, my mom, my dad— my dad has a lot of really powerful women around him.”

Tallulah, who has publicly discussed her own mental health struggles, reflected on how the experience has deepened their bond.

“There are painful days, but there’s so much love, and I really do think we’d be best friends. I think he’s very proud of me,” she said on the “Today” show last fall.

The girls recently linked up to connect with their dad to celebrate his 70th birthday in March.

Some remain unconvinced, if the tabloid report is to be believed. But what is true is that Bruce’s condition has steadily worsened. Emma has shared in past interviews that an early warning sign was the return of his childhood stutter — initially brushed off as “just Bruce being Bruce.” Since his retirement, she’s taken on the role of full-time caregiver, a task she has described as both isolating and eye-opening.

On Instagram, she described the book as “very personal” and said writing it was part of her healing. “I hope it helps others as much as it helped me,” Emma posted.