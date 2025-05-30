‘Can This Be Cut?’: Steve Harvey Left Speechless Over ‘Family Feud’ Contestant’s Inappropriate Response, Fans Call It the ‘World’s Worst Answer’

Steve Harvey nearly lost his words after a “Family Feud” contestant gave a less than stellar “answer” for a question on the popular game show.

A snippet of the ninth episode from the show’s fourth season was posted on Instagram on May 26. In the 2017 “Celebrity Family Feud” special, the USA Gymnastics team went head to head with the USA Swimming team.

But in the clip, 10-time Olympic medalist Allison Schmidt had an embarrassing moment that she hoped the show would edit out. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

Steve Harvey was left stunned by a “Family Feud” contestant’s inappropriate answer to a question. (Photo: @familyfeud/Instagram)

The video starts with Harvey asking contestants, “It was distressing for Barbie to discover that Ken only liked her for her what?”

Without missing a beat, Schmidt blurted out, “Her daughter,” then quickly looked down with a sheepish smile. The crowd’s reaction was instant — and not in her favor. They erupted with shock. Recognizing the response from the audience as a negative one, Schmidt tried to explain herself.

She put her hands up to show the size of the doll and said, “She has a little mini doll. I played with one when I was growing up.” Her teammates cheered her on, but Harvey wasn’t having it.

The host looked at Schmidt with his signature stupefied facial expression — which included his mouth being wide open and his eyes glaring at her — as Harvey slowly backed away and shook his head.

Harvey, still shaking his head, said, “No. That is not a good answer.”

Schmidt, finally realizing her mistake, covered her mouth and screamed “Oh, wait,” with a slight nervous chuckle.

Harvey repeats “This is not a good answer. Uh-uh.” Schmidt, trying to save herself, asked, “Can this be cut?”

But the damage was already done. In a longer tone, Harvey responded, “Uh-uh” once again before turning to the board. Repeating the answer aloud to see if it was one that made the cut, a reluctant Harvey said, “She only liked him for her daughter. God.”

As expected, the answer was not on the board and that put the USA swimmers at two strikes.

In the comment section of the post, fans had a good laugh though many sided with Harvey’s reaction.

“I’m with Steve on this one. That was NOT a ‘good answer,'” said one person.

Another wrote, “Ooooooh no the reaction set in when she realize the fact of what she said oh Steve.”

A third said, “Someone please check on the children in that family,” while a fourth observer said, “The world’s worst answer, especially with things that are going on the world these days.”

Nonetheless, Schmidt’s off-putting answer did not disrupt her team from what became the winning patch. They made it to the Fast Money round where Adrian and Schmidt were the two contestants to answer five questions each under 20 and 25 seconds. Together they surpassed the 200 points needed to win the round and won $25,000 for the USA Swimming Foundation.