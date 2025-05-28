‘It’s a No for Me’: Serena Williams Grosses Fans Out with ‘Weird’ Eating Habit as Many Say It’s Just for the ‘Rich’ and Wealthy

Serena Williams’ eating habits are being called into question.

The tennis legend got some side eyes after she put her own spin on a classic stadium food. She was at the BottleRock fest in Napa, California, on May 24 as a guest for the Williams Sonoma Culinary stage.

During the festivities, she and her elder daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, hit the stage with country singer Trisha Yearwood to make some peach-glazed chicken tacos. But that wasn’t the food item that had fans turning up their nose at Williams.

Serena Williams eats caviar on hotdog causing fans to turn up their noses. (Photo: @serena.ventures/Instagram)

The 43-year-old posted a video on her Instagram Story and her Tiktok of her snacking on a hotdog with caviar added to it. In the 12-second video, Williams held the already bitten hotdog up which was also decorated with mustard, and relish.

“Hotdog and caviar. I already took a bite of it but —” she said before accidentally dropping the hotdog. Luckily, the athlete had quick reflexes and saved the hotdog by catching it on the plate as she let out a shriek.

As she licked the sauce off her fingers from catching the hot dog, Olympia, 7, can be heard laughing at her mom’s clumsiness in the background. Williams responded to her daughter’s reaction by saying, “That’s not funny. Why would you laugh at that?”

Olympia, still dressed in her floral dress and pink sweater from the event, continued laughing until the video ended.

Williams captioned the TikTok video, “Epic #fail with this beautiful #caviar hotdog at the festival.”

Fans shared their thoughts on Williams’ food of choice in Hollywood Unlocked’s comments.

One person who didn’t approve wrote, “That’s at least 200 dollars worth of caviar on that glizzy but it’s a NO for me.”

Someone else said, “That breath has gotta be something interesting.”

Others were optimistic about the hotdog.

“When I get rich I’ll do a lot of silly things. Go ahead and throw some diamond dust on that thang,” wrote one.

Another said, “I need to try this. Caviar on nuggets is surprisingly really good, I’m not mad at it.”

The BottleRock festival was a three day music and food event held from May 23 to the 25th. Other celebrity guests took to the culinary stage throughout the three days, including “School Daze” actor Darryl Bell, rapper Flo Rida, and singer Bobby Brown. The headlining performers were Green Day and Sublime, Justin Timberlake and Benson Boone, and Noah Kahan and Khruangbin, with other artists performing before them on each day.

But the last time Williams grossed out fans was back in March. In the midst of a special mommy-daughter culinary moment with Olympia, things suddenly went south. She was in the kitchen teaching her daughter how to make a roux for gumbo and even allowed her to help out by cutting and stirring.

But fans were turned off by the moment when Williams cut a piece of sausage and gave it to her two dogs. She received some criticism about her hygiene because fans noticed she did not wash her hands in between feeding her dogs and going back to cut up the sausage. It left a sour taste in fans’ mouths the same way this hot dig caviar video has.