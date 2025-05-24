‘We Were Sickened’: Two White Massachusetts College Students Who Casually Used N-Word to Face Disciplinary Action As Black Student Union Exposes Instagram for Deleting the Video Clip

Officials at a university in Massachusetts say they plan to punish two students caught casually using the N-word in a video that’s drawn widespread attention on social media.

The video, reposted on Instagram by the Black Student Union at Bridgewater State University, shows two white male students being asked, “Say something for the vlog.” One of the students draws out the N-word in a loud whisper, and the other says, “Sup n—r.”

Massachusetts students caught on video allegedly spewing racial slurs. (Credit: bsuatbsu/IG Video Sreengrab)

The clip was originally posted to TikTok but has since been deleted. BSU members captured a screen recording of the video and posted it to their Instagram on May 21. That video was also deleted. BSU members accuse Instagram of deleting the video, claiming they “will never be silenced.” It’s unclear when the incident took place.

“AND THIS my people, is why we need to stick together and have a place where we feel united, because then we have weak links like this allowing themselves to be racially victimized and basically giving permission and comfort to say these things about us so casually,” the organization wrote. “STAND UP ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 We need to develop the Black unity and community here in order to increase our numbers and representation.”

The group called for the students’ expulsion as well as a response from the university’s president.

Bridgewater University’s official Instagram page commented under the student union’s post, stating, “We were sickened to learn about the use of deplorable, hateful speech by two students in a video that appeared on social media. We are grateful to the members of the BSU community who have either tagged us on social media posts or have emailed the university.”

School officials said they are “actively exploring disciplinary action against the two students.” They did not specify what disciplinary measures they would be enforcing.

In a statement to Boston.com, the university added, “BSU remains resolved to eliminating all forms of racism, discrimination, bias, xenophobia, and misogyny. We continue to engage in actions to actualize our values to create a campus community characterized by equity, respect, and compassion that guarantees human rights for everyone.”

In 2020, a female Bridgewater student was exposed for racist conduct. She went viral after posting a picture of herself in a dorm room wearing blackface and bunny ears with the caption, “n—r bunny.”

The photo surfaced at a time shortly after George Floyd’s death and heightened tensions on campus during a summer of national racial upheaval. Several students called for disciplinary action, including expulsion.

Shortly after the university launched an investigation, school officials issued a statement informing the public that the student was “no longer a member of the BSU community.”