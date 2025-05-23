They Asked Him to Leave Quietly’: Mississippi Man Learns the Hardest Lesson After Hurling N-Word at Patron In Bar; Leaves Bare and Bloodied. Now Police Believe He’s a Victim of a Hate Crime

Police are investigating an incident in which a Mississippi man was beaten, stripped naked, and drenched in beer after he walked into a bar and began calling people the N-word.

Authorities in Holly Springs, Mississippi, say the attack happened on May 17 outside of C.J. Lounge, WHBQ reported.



A Mississippi man taunts people at a bar before he’s beaten and stripped. (Photos: YouTube screenshot/Fox13)

Shortly before the attack, witnesses say the man started hurling racial slurs at multiple patrons right after stepping into the venue.

“The guy walked in, and he was very aggressive,” said Miles Stone, a patron who was at the club when the incident happened. “Other guys in the area were listening, trying to remain calm. They asked him to leave quietly.”

The man reportedly ignored requests to leave and only continued using the slur. Cellphone footage also shows the man outside the bar throwing up what police believed were gang signs.

“When they were scuffling outside, he was still using the N-word: ‘F you N’s, f you N’s.'” Stone said.

In response to the racist conduct, police say that a group of people used poles and sticks to beat the man, then kicked and stomped on his body.

Cellphone video also shows the man lying naked on the ground as people pour what appears to be beer on his body.

Police said they’re working to speak to a person of interest in the case, but believe several people were involved in the attack. They’re also working to determine if the incident is a hate crime.

“I’m not standing for anything like that. However, we have to live with our choices, and he made the choice to go in there aggressively, and he has to live with the choice he’s made,” Stone said.

Local authorities say C.J.’s Lounge has been closed since the incident due to operating without a beer or business license.

Police also say the bar opened three months ago and that officers have been dispatched to the bar nearly 30 times since its opening, responding to fights, guns found inside the venue, and an incident in which a man was shot in the foot.