‘They Are Bullies!’: Trump Administration Uses Kids as Props Again and Official Orders Bored Child Not to Yawn During Painfully Awkward Pep Rally

President Donald Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy prompted a swift backlash after scolding a child for “yawning” at what critics call a boring event that would have put even grown adults to sleep, let alone children.

Duffy was in Philadelphia Thursday, May 7, as part of the Trump administration’s yearlong celebration honoring America’s 250th birthday after riding Amtrak’s new “Freedom 250” Acela train from Washington to Philly’s 30th Street Station.

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy (C) speaks as US President Donald Trump makes an announcement from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 3, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

The train is decorated in a special patriotic red, white, and blue wrap with the year “1776” and an image of the Statue of Liberty adorning the sides, according to WPVI TV.

Once in the City of Brotherly Love, Duffy held a gathering that included schoolchildren from the area.

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Duffy tried to pep up the kids, asking, “Are you guys excited to be in Philadelphia?” Raw Story reported.

“Yes,” the children answered, but apparently not enthusiastically enough for Duffy, who asked again, “No, are you excited to be in Philadelphia?”

This time the kids shouted back, “Yes.”

But that still didn’t satisfy Duffy, who repeated it for a third time.

After the children shouted “Yes” again, Duffy replied, “See, that’s what I’m talking about.”

“That’s excitement, that’s energy,” he gushed, according to Raw Story.

But that “excitement” and “energy” were short-lived. The transportation chief’s remarks were long-winded and boring, critics say. So boring, in fact, one of the children began yawning.

Duffy lashed out, scolding the child.

“There’s no yawning in this,” he reprimanded the tired kid. “We don’t yawn. We’re going to be thrilled to be here,” he said in trying to convince the children his speech was more exciting than it actually was, according to the outlet.

A social media frenzy followed, with comments zeroing in on Duffy’s wounded ego and others wondering why parents would allow their children to be “used” this way.

“They are all bullies. To be hired Must lie Must bully,” a Threads poster noted.

Another agreed, “So many fragile men in this administration…”

This Threads user was incensed:

“Where was the child’s adult? Did they do anything or just let it happen? I’d have humiliated him back by scolding him for behaving like a petulant brat. No one has to like his speech, especially a child who doesn’t have a clue what the f-ck he is talking about and that he is using as optics. Where are the good adults who do something instead of watching in stunned silence?”

Still another insisted, “Parents need to stop letting their children be props for this administration.”

Earlier this week, at a White House event celebrating athletes and American athleticism, Trump went off script, telling children at the gathering he had to attack Iran to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon and falsely claiming the 2020 election was “rigged,” comments critics contend were wildly inappropriate for kids.

And seeming to affirm this, the children soon lost interest, fidgeting and looking around, hoping for a quick exit.

Trump and his administration have put together a year of patriotic celebrations honoring the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, called America250, on July 4, 1776.

The America250 task force has planned dozens of events and celebrations that started last Memorial Day and will continue through the end of the year.