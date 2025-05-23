‘I Would Do It All Over Again’: White Mother Who Boarded School Bus, Threatened Several Kids and Called Black Girl the N-Word, Claims Her Actions Weren’t Racially Motivated

A North Carolina woman who was criminally charged after boarding a school bus and launching into an expletive-ridden outburst at several middle school students, which included calling one Black student the N-word, said her actions weren’t racially motivated.

Samantha Spoor, 35, was arrested and charged with communicating threats, trespassing, and disorderly conduct. She was released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.

Samantha Danielle Spoor is facing charges after boarding a school bus and verbally abusing children. (Photos: WAVY TV 10)

Spoor allegedly confronted a set of school children from Moyock Middle School because her son was being bullied, she told WTKR. She said she approached the school’s principal and the school district’s transportation department about the alleged bullying incidents, but took matters into her own hands on May 15.

An arrest warrant states that Spoor allegedly threatened to “physically injure” some of the children on the bus and yelled, “I will f— you up.”

A now-viral video caught Spoor yelling at the kids.

“Sit the f—k down,” she said. “Ain’t none of you gonna do f—king sh—.”

To the student recording her tirade, she yelled, “Record it for your motherf—king mama, I live over here. Send her. F—king n—er!”

While the bus driver never intervened, she did provide a written statement to police detailing Spoor’s alleged actions.

The driver claimed that when she opened the door to let some children off at one bus stop, Spoor “marches on there cussing everyone out, threatening to beat these kids a—. Saying racial slurs several times.”

The driver stated that Spoor “has done this several times before.”

While speaking about the incident, Spoor never denied using the racial slur, but said her comments weren’t motivated by race. She said the threats she made were directed toward the parents of the children who allegedly bullied her son, though no parents other than Spoor were on the bus.

She added that if she had the chance to repeat her actions, she would have done things differently.

“I wouldn’t use the same language. But I’d do it all over again to protect my kid,” Spoor stated.

The mother of the child whom Spoor called the N-word stated, “It is very disappointing to see that an adult would act this way toward children.”

The girl who was targeted previously stated, “I was like raised to not take disrespect, so even though I didn’t say anything, it was just shocking that she talked to me that way, even though she doesn’t know me. It was just shocking.”

After her mother contacted the Currituck County school system about the incident, district officials stated they are continuing to review their bus safety procedures and protocols.

Spoor’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 27.