‘He Looks 15 Years Younger’: Denzel Washington, 70, Leaves Fans Drooling Over His Youthful Transformation In New Video

Denzel Washington is widely considered one of the greatest actors of all time. The 70-year-old Hollywood icon has also been called a sex symbol throughout his six-decade career.

The two-time Oscar winner will display his acting skills again in the upcoming A24-produced “Highest 2 Lowest” movie. Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee, 68, linked up with his longtime collaborator for their latest on-screen collaboration.

Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington’s turn in the forthcoming “Highest 2 Lowest” film has fans excited after a trailer for the movie hit the internet. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

“Highest 2 Lowest” marks the first time Lee directed Washington since “Inside Man” in 2006. They previously worked together on “Mo’ Better Blues” in 1990, “Malcolm X” in 1992, and “He Got Game” in 1998.

An official trailer for “Highest 2 Lowest” was published on the A24 YouTube Channel on May 5. In addition to Washington, the crime thriller also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Wendell Pierce.

The neo-noir movie’s cast features hip-hop artists Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers and Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston as well. Even with several big names attached, Washington was the main talking point in the YouTube comment section.

“Denzel Washington is that guy who can act it all,” read one YouTube comment. Another stated, “This film looks like it will combine every [role] Denzel has ever portrayed into one movie, and I’m here for it. What legends him and Spike Lee are.”

Some commenters focused on Washington’s youthful appearance in the teaser video. One fan pointed out, “Denzel is in great shape, looks rejuvenated.” A like-minded individual replied, “Yeah, he looks 15 years younger.”

“Can we please talk about how the heck Denzel is 70 [years] old and can transform like that!!!” a Washington devotee exclaimed.

Yet another supporter of the 2025 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient added, “Denzel’s current era is looking good.”

Washington first caught many television viewers’ attention as Dr. Philip Chandler on the “St. Elsewhere” medical drama series from 1982 to 1988. A turn in the 1984 movie “A Soldier’s Play” followed his run in the original Off-Broadway production in 1981.

His depiction of Private Silas Trip in the Civil War drama film “Glory” earned Washington his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 1990 Academy Awards ceremony. Portraying Black nationalist leader Malcolm X in the 1992 self-titled biopic scored the New York native his first Best Actor nod.

Washington took home the Best Actor trophy at the 74th Academy Awards in 2022 for portraying the villainous LAPD detective Alonzo Harris in “Training Day.” He secured his most recent Oscar nomination for 2021’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

The Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree also received critical acclaim for motion pictures such as “Cry Freedom,” “Philadelphia,” “The Hurricane,” “American Gangster,” and “Fences.” Washington returned to the big screen for “Gladiator II” in 2024.

A$AP Rocky, 36, made a name for himself in the music world as the frontman of the A$AP Mob rap group. He has dropped platinum-certified singles such as “Goldie” and “F**kin’ Problems.”

The Harlemite stepped up to show off his acting abilities in “Highest 2 Lowest” alongside heavyweights like Washington and Wright. Rocky, the boyfriend of billionaire recording artist Rihanna, plays aspiring rapper Yung Felon in the flick.

“Nah, I was born for this. I’m not gonna waste nobody’s time. This is what I do — this is the same approach you would take to making an album or to directing or designing anything: You’ve got to give it your all,” Rocky proclaimed to Variety when asked if he got nervous going up against Washington.

The movie hits Apple TV+ on 5th September! pic.twitter.com/DYRp2KO2ee — Total Film (@totalfilm) May 7, 2025

“Highest 2 Lowest” is set to premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19, 2025. The Spike Lee Joint is scheduled to arrive in American theaters on Aug. 22 before streaming on Apple TV+ beginning Sept. 5.

“I didn’t know it was 18 years since ‘Inside Man.’ Time flies. I was shocked. We had to have a reacquaintance, but we were still in step,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter about reuniting with Washington.

The Brooklyn-raised auteur continued, “When the Knicks are playing the Lakers, sometimes we’ll go to the game together, courtside. He has the Lakers seats, I’ve got the Garden. And then we might see each other at some event.”

Lee’s forthcoming feature film was written by William Alan Fox as an English-language reinterpretation of the Japanese film “High and Low.” Director Akira Kurosawa’s “High and Low” currently has a 96 percent rating on RottenTomatoes.