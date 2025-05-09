‘His Wife is Just Making It Worse’: Pauletta Washington Comes to Denzel Washington’s Defense with Fiery Response After Tony Snub and ‘Othello’ Criticism

Actor Denzel Washington’s wife of 41 years, Pauletta Washington, has reacted to her husband’s Broadway performance in “Othello” getting snubbed for a Tony Award nomination.

Denzel, 70, is starring as the title character in the current revival of the William Shakespeare tragedy at New York City’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

In addition to the two-time Oscar winner, “Othello” stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Molly Osborne. The production was Denzel’s first return to Broadway since his 2018 turn “The Iceman Cometh.”

In March, “Othello” grossed $2,818,297 for eight performances, breaking the previous record held by “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” ($2,718,488) in December 2023. However, there have been complaints about the play’s ticket prices, which reportedly reach as high as $921.

Pauletta Washington calls out the Tony Awards for snubbing her husband, “Othello” star Denzel Washington, for a 2025 nomination. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The nominees for the 78th Tony Awards were announced on May 1. Despite being named the highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history, “Othello” was completely shut out.

People caught up with Pauletta, 74, on May 7. “The Piano Lesson” film actress shared her reaction to “Othello” and Denzel not being recognized at this year’s Tony Awards.

“Now see, that’s not something you want to ask me,” Pauletta told the outlet while laughing. “I can’t say that I was surprised that they didn’t [nominate Denzel].

Denzel has been at the center of industry awards controversy in the past. Many moviegoers expected his turn in 2024’s “Gladiator II” would lead to his 11th Oscar nomination.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences surprisingly left the New York native out of the Best Supporting Actor category at the 97th Academy Awards in March 2025.

Denzel not winning an Academy Award for his performances in movies such as 1992’s “Malcolm X,” 1999’s “The Hurricane,” and 2016’s “Fences” shocked his fans as well. He did win an Oscar for “Glory” in 1990 and “Training Day” in 2002. His lone Tony Award came for “Fences” in 2010.

“In my family, we’ve been through this a lot of times. A lot of times. And I think I can speak honestly and truthfully and artistically that it was denied, you know, so you wonder why,” Pauletta added.

The mother of four continued, “But we don’t have to wonder why: It’s narrow-minded people that are in charge of making decisions and judgments.”

Internet users shared their takes on Denzel, Gyllenhaal, and the entire “Othello” team not receiving Tony Award nominations. Debates broke out in the comment section under People’s article.

MVP Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attended Othello on Broadway. Afterwards, they came backstage and spoke to the cast—including Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, where Harris discussed the pivotal experience she had in a theatre when she was young. pic.twitter.com/elnqEbJwB8 — Fabi 🪷🍏 (@kamala_things) May 8, 2025

“I saw the show. Denzel was good, but not Tony-worthy. A Tony nomination is for outstanding work, not just professional and competent work. I felt the same way about Jake,” one person stated.

Another said, “This was a well-deserved loss. His wife is just making it worse.”

Commenters on Facebook also had mixed reactions to Washingotn not having the chance to win a Tony in 2025 and Pauletta taking aim at the powers that be behind the awards.

“He doesn’t need that Tony,” one person on Facebook wrote about the Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient. A second supporter on the social media app declared, “No man on this earth can out act Denzel. He is the goat.”

In contrast, a less-favorable comment read, “That’s one of my favorite parts about the Tonys. They are based solely on merit, not your celebrity. Besides, didn’t he already win for ‘Fences’? Guess it was a less ‘narrow-minded’ group of voters then? Way to ensure a warm welcome at the party if they even attend!”

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kandi Burruss served as a co-producer for “Othello.” The Grammy-winning songwriter had hoped her involvement in the play would move her closer to earning the coveted EGOT honor.

“Well, y’all… ‘Othello’ didn’t get the Tony nomination. Of course, I’m disappointed, but I’m still beyond proud to be part of this phenomenal production. Every time I watch our cast, I’m blown away and inspired,” Burruss wrote on Instagram.

The Xscape member’s message to her followers also included her typing, “[Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal,] you both are delivering a masterclass in acting every single night. Truly unforgettable performances. Congratulations to all the nominees this year!”

Denzel was not the only stunning Tony Award snub. Emmy and Oscar winner Kieran Culkin was also blocked from adding a Tony to his own EGOT aspirations when his performance in the “Glengarry Glen Ross” revival was ignored.

George Clooney (“Good Night, and Good Luck”), Cole Escola (“Oh, Mary!”), Jon Michael Hill (“Purpose”), Daniel Dae Kim (“Yellow Face”), Harry Lennix (“Purpose”), and Louis McCartney (“Stranger Things: The First Shadow”) scored nods for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play.

The nominations for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play went to Glenn Davis (“Purpose”) Gabriel Ebert (“John Proctor Is the Villain”), Francis Jue (“Yellow Face”), Bob Odenkirk (“Glengarry Glen Ross”), or Conrad Ricamora (“Oh, Mary!”).

“Othello” director Kenny Leon was skipped over in the Best Direction of a Play category for Knud Adams (“English”), Sam Mendes (“The Hills of California”), Sam Pinkleton (“Oh, Mary!”), Danya Taymor (“John Proctor Is the Villain”), and Kip Williams (“The Picture of Dorian Gray”).

The nominees for Best Revival of a Play are “Eureka Day,” “Thornton Wilder’s Our Town,” “Romeo + Juliet,” and “Yellow Face.” The 78th Tony Awards ceremony will be held on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Tony winner Cynthia Erivo has been tapped to host.