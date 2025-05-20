‘WTF Is He the Mayor For?’: Fans Rip Chicago Mayor to Shreds for Dragging Beyoncé Into City’s Budget Crisis After Sold-Out Tour Stops

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is catching heat for suggesting Beyoncé could help fix his city’s financial issues.

The singer’s Cowboy Carter Tour sold out all-three nights at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium on May 15, 17, and 18. Chitown was the trek’s second stop after the Texas native performed at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for five dates from April 28 to May 9.

Beyoncé’s tour stop in Chicago has the city’s mayor hoping she comes back to assist in solving a mounting budget deficit. (Photos: YouTube Screenshot from NBC Chicago; @beyonce/Instagram)

Former public elementary and high school teacher, Johnson, who was sworn in as city mayor in May 2023, addressed the crowd at the Cut the Tape anniversary event in Chicago on May 19.

In his speech, the Democratic politician mentioned Queen Bey while discussing a serious predicament facing the Windy City.

“Beyoncé was here for three days, and I just needed her to stay two more days, so she could help solve my budget crisis,” Johnson said before going into a spiel about tourists visiting Chicago.

He continued, “There are more visitors that are coming. Hotel occupancy is filling up. We have more people riding our trains and our buses. 300 million riders last year.”

Johnson also claimed Chicago amassed $20 billion in “economic vibrancy” through tourism before saying, “The city of Chicago is truly a remarkable testament to what’s possible when we all come together.

According to WGN Chicago, Beyoncé has been a money-making force in the past. The Grammy Award winner’s Renaissance World Tour stops in Chicago in July 2023 led to a reported 95 percent occupancy for downtown hotels.

Bey’s Cowboy Carter Tour is already breaking records. The sold-out, five-night stint in Inglewood grossed $55.7 million, becoming the highest-grossing single-venue engagement by a female music artist in history.

Meanwhile, WTW reports that Chicago faces a suspected budget deficit in 2026 of close to $1.2 billion. That budget deficit is forecasted to balloon to $1.3 billion in 2027, with it possibly climbing to $1.93 billion if the economy declines.

ABC 7 Chicago published footage of Johnson’s remarks about Beyoncé and Chicago’s budget crisis on the outlet’s YouTube channel, where people weighed in on the topic.

“She probably could figure it out because you haven’t!” one commenter exclaimed, suggesting Beyoncé would be a more effective local leader than Johnson.

A second posted, “Now that Beyoncé is gone, unfortunately, he’s gonna have to raise your taxes.”

Other social media users also offered their thoughts on Johnson sarcastically calling on the “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” hitmaker to assist him in solving his budget deficit.

One person tweeted, “Run Bey!! They have the funds and won’t even fix our streets, it’s a scam!!” Another critic added, “He can’t figure out how to tackle the deficit on his own????? WTF is he mayor for?”

Additionally, someone tweeted, “Oh wow, lol. That’s honestly not her problem, though. You need to figure out something to do, Mr. Mayor.”

Beyoncé closed out the three-night Cowboy Carter Tour run in Chicago with a packed audience of 60,000 concertgoers inside Soldier Field on May 18. Her stay in the Chi was met with enthusiasm from local business owners in the area.

“Yall maybe the audience… I can’t believe”



Beyoncé was so gagged by Chicago!



They deserve their 10s. Beyoncé feeds off the audience energy and you can tell from the performance tonight. The energy was at a 💯! pic.twitter.com/frGVryAkfk — NotBeyoncebutViolence (@ourhermitage) May 19, 2025

“We’re so excited because when Beyoncé comes, she doesn’t just bring the visitors, she brings the residents out, people from all of our surrounding areas throughout the state, and she brings the energy,” said Choose Chicago president and CEO Kristen Reynolds told WGN Chicago.

The global superstar and mom of three showed her appreciation for the Second City’s residents during the closing moments of her Cowboy Carter Tour set. Even an apparently chilly night did not stop her or the BeyHive fanbase from having a good time.

“Chicago, I want y’all to know y’all may be the best audience. I can’t believe y’all have so much energy,” Beyoncé said, per USA Today. “It’s 50 degrees, they say it feels like 41. Y’all been out here giving me so much warmth.”

The Cowboy Carter Tour hits East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium beginning on May 22. Beyoncé is also scheduled to perform in stadiums in the surrounding areas of London, Paris, Houston, Washington, Atlanta, and Las Vegas.