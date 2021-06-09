‘So Proud’: Toni Braxton and Ex-Husband Keri Lewis Celebrate Their Son Diezel’s High School Graduation, Shares That He Plans to Attend an HBCU

Toni Braxton disclosed on June 5, that her youngest son Diezel Braxton-Lewis would be attending Howard University. Toni uploaded a post regarding Diezel’s high school graduation, with an image showing Diezel posing alongside Toni and his older brother Denim. Diezel graduated from Fusion Academy, a private school based in Los Angeles, California, that customizes in-person, virtual, or hybrid learning.

The “Breathe Again” vocalist uploaded two snapshots, including an image of her embracing Diezel as she and her other son Denim Braxton-Lewis celebrated the 18-year-old’s accomplishment. She captioned the post, “Congratulations @diezel.braxton! Mom is so proud of you. 💜 Howard University here he comes!”

Toni Braxton revealed that her son Diezel Braxton-Lewis is attending Howard University in the fall by sharing images from his high school graduation alongside his brother Denim. Photo:@tonibraxton/Instagram

The high school graduate also shared his own photos from the celebration, with the message “Deuces High school .” Diezel and Denim’s father and Toni Braxton’s ex-husband, former Mint Condition member Keri Lewis, also attended his son’s big day. Keri expressed how proud he was of Diezel by writing, “Congratulations, young King!! Words can not describe how proud of you I am @diezel.braxton!! Howard University next!!”

Upon reading the news, many of Toni’s fans congratulated Diezel on his accolades. One Instagram user even commended the legendary singer for being a “great mother.”

“Congratulations to your son. You can be very proud of yourself. You are a great mother.😍❤️😍👏👏🎉🎉.”

“🙌🏽Yes for the HBCU! Congrats!”

“This is BEAUTIFUL!! 😍 Congratulations 🎉🎊 HBCU Pride ♥️.”

Diezel and Denim Braxton-Lewis’s father and Toni Braxton’s ex-husband, Mint Condition keyboardist Keri Lewis, also attended Diezel’s high school graduation. Photo:@_keri_lewis_/Instagram

“Congratulations and much success young king 👑 ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Welcome to the Bison Family ❤💙.”

As many people sent their well-wishes to the legendary singer’s son, a few followers couldn’t help but mention how much Toni’s sons have grown. One fan expressed sentiments around Diezel being an upcoming freshman at Howard and Denim having graduated high school last year. “Wow, congratulations to your young king. ❤️🙌🔥Both have grown so well.” Another said, “You have some grown men now. 😭.” An Instagram user reminisced about how they have seen Diezel and Denim age over the years, writing, “Congrats young man wow we’ve actually watched them grow up beautiful job Ms @tonibraxton.”

Toni’s fans reiterated those similar grown remarks after she posted a Mother’s Day upload with an updated portrait of her boys. In the caption, she revealed how being a mother was her “greatest gift.”

“Being your mother is the greatest gift of all @denimbraxton @diezel.braxton Wishing my beautiful mother @evelynbraxton and all the moms out there an amazing Mother’s Day!”