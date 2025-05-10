‘How Does It Feel Knowing You’ll Be Imprisoned?’: Defiant Trump Supporter Tries to Embarrass Letitia James Over Fraud Allegations — Her Clapback Riles Up the Crowd

New York Attorney General Letitia James kept an even keel during a community impact hearing where she was heckled about an investigation the Trump administration has launched into allegations that James committed mortgage fraud.

James hosted the hearing at SUNY Westchester College on May 8 alongside several other state attorneys general to discuss the impact of Trump’s federal restructuring plans on New Yorkers and to defend critical social assistance programs.

Trump supporter heckled New York AG Letitia James (Credit: Fox News Video Screengrab)

During the Q&A portion of the hearing, one Donald Trump supporter took to the mic to needle her about the mortgage fraud investigation and challenge her lawsuit against the president, which accused him and his family members of fraudulently inflating his net worth and the value of his business assets to defraud lenders.

“Will you apologize to President Trump for wasting millions of dollars and the state of New York for a witch trial, and how does it feel to know that you will be imprisoned for mortgage fraud?” the man asked around the 52 minute mark.

The heckler’s question was only met with a chorus of boos and jeers from dozens of audience members before he was escorted out by security.

“Thank you for coming,” James said coolly, before directing some remarks to the audience. “We want to thank him for coming. We respect all opinions. Everybody knows those allegations are baseless. They’re discredited, and so we want to thank him.”

Last month, Trump-appointed Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte sent a criminal referral to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, requesting her office look into allegations mentioned in “media reports” that James misrepresented properties she owns in New York and Virginia and lied on financial documents to secure loans.

In Pulte’s letter to Bondi, he wrote that James “has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government-backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms.”

Pulte accused James of designating a property in Norfolk, Virginia, as her principal residence, despite serving and residing in the state of New York. He also alleged that she purchased a five-unit property in Brooklyn with a loan only authorized for four units.

James’s defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, sent the Justice Department a letter denouncing the allegations and claiming they are connected to Trump’s animosity against the state attorney general, calling the referral an “act of personal retribution.”

Trump previously condemned James and her complaint, which resulted in a civil trial in which he was ordered to pay $454 million after being found liable for fraud in New York.

He dubbed the trial a “political witch hunt” numerous times, and his ire toward James landed her on a list of his political adversaries. In a more recent attack on James’ character, the president called her a “horrible human being,” “a sick person,” and “a total crook.”

Multiple reports state that the Department of Justice has just launched an investigation into James’ real estate transactions linked to loans and property purchases in New York and Virginia.

In response to the criminal referral Pulte filed, a spokesperson for James’ office told media outlets, “Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution. She will not be intimidated by bullies — no matter who they are.”