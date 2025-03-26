‘He’s Basically Ordering a Hit’: Donald Trump Shares Address for Property Owned By New York Attorney General Letitia James, Sparking Backlash Online

President Donald Trump recently posted a link on his Truth Social account containing the address of a property owned by New York Attorney General Letitia James, marking the second time he’s shared the state official’s personal information online.

According to the Meidas Touch Network, Trump shared a blog last week titled “AG Letitia James‘ Building Permits Raise Serious Questions,” which broached questions about the number of units at a property James owns and alleged administrative misconduct over her permit filings for the dwelling.

The article included documents showing James’ previous filings for the property, which included the home’s address.

A judge ruled that former President Donald Trump (left) committed fraud by inflating the net worth of several of his assets as part of the civil case brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James (right). (Getty)

In October 2023, Trump shared an article by far-right activist Laura Loomer that contained James’ home address.

At the time, this raised questions about whether he had violated a gag order by Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw the trial that determined the multi-million dollar payout he would have to pay for fraudulently inflating his worth and the value of his assets to advance his business needs. That trial was triggered by a lawsuit James filed against Trump, his sons, and his real estate enterprise.

That gag order prevented Trump from speaking publicly about court staffers after he made a false comment about Engoron’s law clerk, but James does not work on the judge’s staff, so the order did not apply to her.

Trump has gone on the offensive against James for years, alleging that the successful lawsuit she brought forth was part of a “political witch hunt” against him. These attacks were amplified by his supporters and ultimately landed her on a list of his political adversaries. He vowed that if he were to win a second term in the White House, he would pursue retribution against his political opponents.

James pledged to challenge any retaliatory attempts the president might undertake, including any federal funding cuts to the state of New York.

Trump’s recent post exposing James’ address drew backlash online. Some users even thought Trump’s intent was to endanger the attorney general by amplifying the blog.

“Posting the private information of an attorney general prosecuting you is not a legal defense, it’s intimidation, plain and simple,” one X user wrote.

“That’s disgusting,” another said.

One user called Trump a “stochastic terrorist,” a term coined by scholars and law enforcement experts that refers to “ideologically driven hate speech increases the likelihood that people will violently and unpredictably attack the targets of vicious claims,” according to Scientific American.

“He’s basically ordering a hit and the crazies know it,” one person added.