‘Aren’t You Ashamed?’: Video Shows Woman Fighting with Attendants Struggling to Restrain Her After She Stormed Cockpit Because Flight Was Running Late, Outraged Passenger Let’s Her Have It

An American Airlines flight bound for New York from Brazil was delayed for two hours after a female passenger tried to storm the plane’s cockpit before being restrained and escorted away by crew members.

A video circulating on social media showed the confrontation on American Airlines Flight AA90, which was set to take off from São Paulo, Brazil, and make its way to the JFK airport in New York City on April 24, AEROIN reported.

The footage shows a female passenger dressed in business casual clothing at an open cockpit door before she’s wrestled to the ground by a crew member on the flight.

As the crew members work to gain control of the situation, a male passenger stands up from his seat and begins shouting in Portuguese.

The woman is seen loudly arguing with the crew, even reportedly yelling in Portuguese, “Aren’t you ashamed? I’ll kick you in the balls.” After they help her up, they begin escorting her back to her seat as she continues to protest.

As she was walked back to her seat, she reportedly began hurling insults at the cabin crew members, calling them a “son of a b—,” a f—t,” and adding that they were “going to get screwed.”

The male passenger continues standing and yelling furiously at her as she’s taken back to her seat, prompting another cabin crew member to approach him and try to calm him down.

Local reports say the woman tried to enter the cockpit to ask the pilots directly why the flight was taking off late, but her attempt and the man’s outburst delayed the flight even further.

Both she and the man were escorted off the plane. It’s unclear whether they were charged.

In a statement, American Airlines said the flight “returned to the boarding gate prior to departure due to a safety problem on board,” adding, “The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and we thank everyone for their understanding.”