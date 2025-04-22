‘A Sacrificial Lamb’: Black Flight Attendant Fired By American Airlines After Unruly Passenger Pummels Him Mid-Flight and He Fights Back

An American Airlines flight attendant says he lost his job after a combative passenger on a New Year’s Eve 2023 flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas attacked him, setting off a scuffle that ended with the crew member turning physical and being fired.

Tillman Robinson, a 25-year veteran flight attendant based in Charlotte, says he was assaulted mid-flight, then was suspended twice in the aftermath, and ultimately terminated. However, the passenger, who was later convicted and completed anger management, walked away with a clean record. Despite the unprovoked attack, the airline said Robinson didn’t handle the situation appropriately and began the process of dismissing him from the $80,000-a-year job.

The passenger, a 25-year-old white man, was later found guilty of assault, but the intervening arbitration by the court expunged his record.

Tillman Robinson was fired after defending himself against a passenger. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Robinson, on the other hand, was suspended three separate times by his employer before being fired in October 2024.

Now 51, he’s been working as a part-time security guard at youth football games while waiting for instructions from his union, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), on how to proceed.

Neither American Airlines nor the union offered many details about a case that, while sparked by the passenger’s aggression, ultimately turned physical on both sides—leaving Robinson out of a job.

American said in a statement: “After conducting a thorough internal investigation, it was determined the former team member acted in a manner inconsistent with our expectations and defined policies — prior to the altercation and throughout.”

The union said only that the case is still active and “currently moving through the grievance process.”

The incident began shortly after takeoff on an Airbus A321, where Robinson was one of four flight attendants. He said he first noticed the man during boarding as he tried to reach the forward lavatory against the flow of passengers. Hours later, the same passenger drank a small bottle of rum straight and shoved the empty container toward a fellow flight attendant.

After landing, Robinson said the man confronted him near Row 11, cursing and jabbing a finger in his face. When Robinson swatted the hand away, the man pushed him, and a shoving match turned physical. Robinson says he tried to de-escalate but was backed into a corner, with the jump seat on one side and passenger seats on the other. “My only recourse was to protect myself in a defensive posture,” he said.

Fellow passengers reportedly urged the man to stop and exit the aircraft.

Robinson said the man approached him again at the front of the plane, resumed the verbal assault, and began swinging punches. The fight spilled onto the jet bridge before other passengers intervened. Police arrested the passenger at baggage claim. Robinson filed a police report and pressed charges.

The next day, Robinson was suspended. Over the next nine months, he was reinstated and suspended twice more before being terminated. He also filed an Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP) report, which was accepted by a joint committee of the airline, union, and FAA. He’s had six hearings, including two since his termination. The last was in March 2025.

Robinson believes his case was mishandled and that factors such as his size — he’s 6 feet 2 and 250 pounds — might have worked against him. He also points to workplace friction with the lead flight attendant on the plane and says she provided a version of events that hurt his case.

He also suspects broader politics are involved. Robinson believes the airline may be making an example of him after the union sent a letter to the FAA criticizing the company’s handling of flight attendant assault cases. “My union feels like the company is using me as a sacrificial lamb,” he said.

Meanwhile, his finances have taken a sharp downturn. Robinson, who made about $80,000 annually with the airline, is now relying on side work and donations. A GoFundMe campaign organized by co-workers has raised over $17,000 to help cover expenses and support his elderly parents, both of whom have serious health conditions.

The fundraiser describes Robinson as a beloved colleague with a spotless record, and many donors have left messages of support. “The outpouring… has really gotten me through my darkest of hours,” Robinson said. “I feel so much better today than I did three weeks ago.”

Despite the uncertainty, he’s not giving up. “Now I’m worried about how I’m going to keep my house at 51,” he said. “At 51, who’s going to hire me?”