‘Get Away from That Family!’: Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Parties with the Trumps, Sparking Outrage Months After Fiancée’s N-Word Controversy 

Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley has been enjoying the financial and celebrity perks of winning a Lombardi Trophy. However, his recent social media appearance alongside members of the Trump family has sparked controversy, overshadowing his landmark $41.2 million contract that made NFL history.

The Super Bowl champion attended the prestigious JP Morgan Tech 100 summit alongside NFL legend Tom Brady, where he crossed paths with Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their 11-year-old son, Joseph.

The seemingly innocent interaction, which included Barkley gifting the young boy a signed football, quickly escalated into a political flashpoint just weeks before the Eagles’ scheduled White House visit on April 28.

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley was Spotted Out with Ivanka Trump and Now He’s Stirring Up MAjor Controversy (Photo: @saquon / X)

“Had an amazing time at the J.P. Morgan tech 100 summit!” Barkley wrote on X while sharing photos that included one with him alongside Ivanka Trump and her son.

The running back’s post unleashed a wave of criticism from fans questioning his judgment, with one commenting, “Meanwhile Jalen’s with Michael Jordan and Barack. Tf is this nonsense.”

The criticism gained further momentum when Ivanka Trump publicly thanked Barkley, tweeting, “Thank you Saquon for the great kindness you showed my son Theo—so much so that we’re willing to accept you’ve left the Giants. Still hurts, though.”

The comment section quickly filled with detractors, including one who simply responded, “This loser.”

One person was bluntly tweeted, “Get away from that family Saquon please.”

The Trump connection extends beyond the recent summit photo opportunity.

Had an amazing time at the J.P. Morgan tech 100 summit! Want to give a shoutout to Madhu for having me out. Want to also give a shoutout to everyone who made it amazing @eglyman , @BobbyKotick , @JoshuaKushner ,@traestephens , @karimatiyeh , @IvankaTrump , @jaredkushner ,… pic.twitter.com/ODruuSXmkE — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 3, 2025

During his pre-Super Bowl LIX interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump mentioned Barkley’s talents while ultimately picking the Chiefs to win — partially due to his admiration for Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom he praised as “a Trump fan” and “a MAGA fan,” NJ.com reports.

Adding another layer to the controversy is coach Nick Sirianni’s enthusiastic acceptance of the upcoming White House invitation, which stands in contrast to the Eagles’ decision to decline a similar invitation seven years ago. “I’m really excited to go, yeah. What an honor. What an honor to be able to go to the White House,” Sirianni stated this week.

This public association with the Trump family comes at a particularly sensitive time for Barkley, whose fiancée Anna Congdon faced intense scrutiny earlier this year when controversial social media posts from her teenage years resurfaced.

The posts, dating between 2012 and 2013 when Congdon was approximately 13 years old, showed her repeatedly using racial slurs, including incorporating the N-word into Disney movie titles as part of a hashtag game.

In one particularly problematic tweet from December 2012, she participated in a trend called “#Replace A DisneyMoviewithN—a,” posting “The Cheetah N—a.” When a friend suggested adding an “s” to the slur, Congdon replied, “S—t, you’re right it’s The Cheetah GirlS #TheCheetahN—S.”

Another troubling post revealed that Congdon “thoroughly enjoyed calling my mom n—ga.”

The resurfaced tweets, which first made headlines in 2018 and prompted Congdon to delete much of her Twitter history before 2015, have now returned to haunt the couple amid Barkley’s high-profile career moves.

The controversy has spilled onto Congdon’s Instagram, where comments have become increasingly hostile. Some users have called her a “bigot” and questioned her parenting of biracial children, with pointed comments like “What’s done in the dark comes to light” and “Do you call your children the N word?”

Still star player, who recently appeared on the “Hot Ones” wing-eating show to promote his new sneakers, doesn’t seem fazed and has not addressed his wife’s comments nor the backlash from his association with the MAGA leader and his family.