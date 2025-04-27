‘How Can You Tell?’: Billie Eilish’s Transformation Leaves Fans Stunned After Years of Hiding Behind Baggy Clothes

Lizzo isn’t the only artist who has been shedding pounds over the last few years. “Birds of a Feather” singer Billie Eilish has also gotten noticeably slimmer, and fans are finally taking notice.

Billie Eilish is known for her signature baggy wardrobe, which has only gotten looser as her style evolves.

In recent years, however, she’s experimented with more form-fitting looks. She burst onto the music scene in 2015 at just 14 years old, sporting silver hair and captivating listeners with her haunting debut single, “Ocean Eyes.”

But even before her rise to fame, Eilish faced body criticism. At 12, someone told her mother, “Billie could be a model if she just lost weight,” a comment she recently revealed during Complex’s “GOAT Talk” in March 2025.

Fans online are stunned by “Birds of a Feather” singer Billie Eilish and her weight loss journey over the last five years: 2020 vs. 2025. (Photos: @Billieeilish/Instagram)

Eilish has admitted to having a “horrible body relationship” years prior to a viral photo of her wearing a tank top in 2020.

“To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body,” she told Vanity Fair the following year. “Five years ago, I wasn’t really eating. I was, like, starving myself.”

In the midst of being shamed for her size, her fans often come to her defense online, noting her baggy attire is used to distract from her looks.

“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?” she stated in a 2019 Calvin Klein ad, according to Teen Vogue. “Nobody can be like ‘oh she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she got a flat a–, she got a fat a–.’ Nobody can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Billie Eilish has spoken out after she was targeted by body shaming trolls when she was pictured wearing a tank top in the summer. “People were like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!’ And I’m like, ‘Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before!’, @billieeilish said. pic.twitter.com/MRSSsZ9yfu — Today's World #WearAMask (@TodaysWorId) December 1, 2020

After the viral tank top moment, the “Bad Guy” singer-songwriter released a short film titled, “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY,” which shows her disrobing from a black hoodie to a bra and sinks into thick black liquid.

“About my body, some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me,” Eilish in the video, later adding, “I feel your stares, I disapprove.”

Then, in 2021, she shocked fans with a dramatic transformation — trading her black hair for a platinum blond look and donning a corset gown on the cover of British Vogue.

The cover was one of the first times fans got to see the singer’s smaller figure. Since working on her fitness, the “Wildflowers” singer has not shied away from the reality of her journey to being healthier. Eilish returned to the cover of British Vogue’s April 2025 issue wearing her signature baggy clothes.

While she may look and feel great now, it hasn’t always been a walk in the park.

Eilish told NPR’s “Fresh Air” podcast in December 2024, “A couple of years back I had been on this really intense kind of health journey and lost a lot of weight. I was thinner than I’d ever been, and stronger than ever,” she explained. “But separately, I was extremely unhappy and unaware of how unhappy I was. It’s not a fun way to live.”

But the now 23-year-old wasn’t always singing that tune. In 2022, when the “What Was I Made For?” artist began her “gym rat” phase, she raved about her experience of going to the gym on a more consistent basis in an interview with Apple Music.

“I’ve been completely changing the way that my life is involving fitness,” she said.

“I started working out at a gym for the first time every day. And I know that’s a pretty — like a lot of people do that. But that was not a thing I did, and it’s become such an incredibly huge part of my life and it makes me feel so much better as a person and the way that I can move on stage now.”

not enough people are talking about billie eilish’s weight loss 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/YHVawvJEvY — kate ౨ৎ (@slippurity) October 18, 2023

While Eilish has gotten praise for her physical transformation, there have been others that weren’t so positive. At the bottom of the Shefinds article that was published over a month ago fans made their comments.

One person said, “Shows off her weight???? How can you tell? Everything she wears is 6 times too big for her.”

A second wrote, “Ozyempic— why not be honest about weight loss, no one cares how you lost weight.”

A third noted, “Billie Eilish was never overweight. She was healthy and had real woman curves she certainly wasn’t medically categorically obese.”

Back in 2020 — when she was 18 — she opened up about the subject of her fashion choices to GQ magazine.

She said, “My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody. So I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys — I mean anyone, everyone — judging it, or the size of it.”

“But my body is mine and yours is yours,” she added. “Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to.”

Eilish started noticeably slimming down in 2022. A year later a fan’s before-and-after collage with the caption, “Not enough people are talking about Billie Eilish’s weight loss,” quickly made the rounds online.

But the Los Angeles native didn’t stay silent — she’s been open about how her baggy wardrobe wasn’t just a style choice, but a shield, rooted in years of body image struggles the world seemed all too eager to ignore.

In her 2024 song “Skinny,” Eilish sang about how she is perceived by the public singing: “People say I look happy, just because I got skinny. But the old me is still me and maybe the real me, and I think she’s pretty.”

The song peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in June 2024.