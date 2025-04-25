‘Please Show This Man Baby How Umbrellas Work’: Trump’s Clumsy Goodbye from Air Force One Turns Into Umbrella Wrestling Match Once Again

President Donald Trump and umbrellas do not go together. In fact, it might be time for the commander in chief to get some lessons on how to properly close one.

The 45th and 47th president had a hiccup with the water-shielding device while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on April 11. A video of the moment, now with over 48,000 views on YouTube, was posted by Forbes Breaking News. The first 75 seconds of it show Trump arriving at the Maryland air base and getting met with steady rain as he was getting out of the car.

Donald Trump battles with umbrella for a second time while boarding Air Force One in Maryland. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Secret Service waited and held the umbrella by the car door. After the 78-year-old fully collected himself out of the vehicle, one of the men handed a black umbrella to Trump. Before climbing up the red velvet stairs, Trump can be seen turning to his right to raise a fist and wave at supporters.

He swiftly made his way up the stairs while holding onto the rail for safekeeping as the wind and rain pelted against the umbrella and his clothes. Once he reached the top of the stairs, he turned to his right once more and gave a final wave. Then he turned to go inside the doorway of the plane. The umbrella, which had a large circumference, covered the door as Trump walked toward it, and it appeared he had a bit of a struggle trying to get it closed. Trump wrestled with it for just a few seconds before handing it off to another man in the plane.

Fans commented under the nine-minute video, with several pointing out Trump’s struggle with the umbrella.

One person said, “Can someone please show this man baby how umbrellas work?”

Another wrote, “Leader of the free world can’t close a umbrella.”

“Umbrella 2 Trump 0,” said a third person who was referring to a time, during Trump’s first term, when he boarded Air Force One again and had a tough time with an umbrella.

It didn’t appear to be raining that time, just windy. But, when Trump got to the door of the plane, he didn’t even attempt to close it. Instead, he just put the umbrella down for someone else to handle.

Maybe he’ll get the hang of it one day, maybe he won’t, but the president’s concern during the more recent umbrella struggle was getting on the plane to get home to Mar-a-lago. The residence is his private home and club in Palm Beach, Florida, and he refers to it as his “Winter White House.”

According to the Palm Beach Post, since Trump has sworn in as president in January, he has spent at least 10 weekends at Mar-a-lago.