‘Why Do You Have to Touch Everything’: Trump Accused of Inappropriate Behavior Toward VP’s Wife as He Looks Her Up and Down and Rubs Her Back In Shocking Video

A recently resurfaced video has ignited controversy across social media platforms, showing President Donald Trump touching second lady Usha Chilukuri Vance’s back during his January inauguration ceremony.

The 19-second clip captures the moment following Vice President JD Vance’s swearing-in, where Trump appears to place his hand on Mrs. Vance’s back while she was guiding her children, as former President Joe Biden looked on.

An old video of Donald Trump touching his vice president’s wife’s back has recently resurfaced and has people talking. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The incident has sparked renewed discussions about the president’s history of interactions with women, particularly as Mrs. Vance made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu second lady in United States history.

It also sparked conversations about how much he likes Ms. Vance. During the ceremony, Trump had publicly doted on her, noting that while JD Vance was “a great senator and a very, very smart one,” he believed that “the only one smarter is his wife.”

The video, originally published by the Daily Mail on January 21, shows the second lady elegantly dressed in an Oscar de la Renta blush-pink coat and taupe suede knee-high boots during the ceremony.

However, months later, when the Roman Family Strong page on Instagram posted the video, the response lifted concerns about the president, his ability to control himself, and even thoughts about his wife, Melania Trump.

“Come on, dude! Really, why do you have to touch everything,” the clip was captioned, prompting numerous followers to weigh in with their opinions.

One commenter expressed concern about Trump supporters who backed him as a “family man,” stating, “The people who voted for him with daughters because he is a ‘family man’ I’m 100% certain you wouldn’t trust him with your teenager.”

Another user suggested the president’s behavior stemmed from his personal mental wellness, “Dementia. He thought it was Melania,” while a third commenter referenced the first lady by saying, “Cause Melania said NOPE.”

The incident recalls Trump’s complicated history with women, including numerous allegations of inappropriate behavior spanning decades.

One of the most significant legal challenges came from E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual abuse in the mid-1990s. In May 2023, a Manhattan federal jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, awarding Carroll $5 million in damages. When Trump continued to deny Carroll’s allegations publicly, she filed a second defamation lawsuit, resulting in an additional $83.3 million awarded in January 2024.

The controversy surrounding Mrs. Vance isn’t the only video gaining renewed attention.

Another clip recently resurfaced showing a 2010 interaction between Trump and journalist Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where Brzezinski warmly embraced Trump and even ran her fingers through his hair during the segment.

This footage has reignited discussions about their relationship, which later soured dramatically after Trump entered politics.

“He just can’t help himself,” remarked another Instagram commenter about the Vance incident, highlighting a sentiment shared by many critics regarding Trump’s behavior around women.

This perspective gained particular traction after the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording surfaced during his first presidential campaign, where Trump was caught describing lewd sexual acts and stating that female fans let him touch them, including his notorious “Grab them by the p—y” comment.

The interaction with Mrs. Vance has reignited these conversations just months into Trump’s second term as president. Social media reactions suggest the incident fits into a pattern of behavior that many find concerning.

One commenter simply noted, “[He] in heat Melania lacking on her job,” implying the president’s behavior was inappropriate regardless of his marital status.

Beyond these controversies, Trump has faced other significant legal challenges, including his conviction on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments, and being found liable in a civil fraud case for inflating his net worth, resulting in a $454 million penalty that remains under appeal.

As the video continues to circulate online, the incident raises questions about appropriate behavior and boundaries in professional and ceremonial settings, particularly involving the nation’s highest office.