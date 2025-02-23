‘There Are Some Things You’re Not Doing’: George Clooney, 63, Gets Real About His 17-Year Age Gap with Wife Amal Clooney

George Clooney is the latest celebrity drawing attention for his relationship. Recently, he opened up about the 17-year age gap between him and his wife, Amal Clooney.

The 67-year-old actor, known for his role in “The Descendants,” told The New York Times that this age difference raised doubts for him about whether they could sustain a long-term relationship. He mentioned, “I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older, and she seemed to have everything she needed.”

Amal, who is now 47, is a human rights lawyer. According to Columbia Law School’s website, she “represents victims of mass atrocities” and “has acted in many landmark human rights cases…including the world’s first and only trials in which ISIS members have been convicted of genocide against Yazidis.”

Despite her successful life, Amal Clooney was indeed capable of love, even with a man nearly two decades her senior. She first met George Clooney in July 2013 at his home when she attended a gathering hosted by a mutual friend. By April 2014, they were engaged, and they tied the knot in September of the same year. The couple has since welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, who are now 7 years old.

George Clooney opens up about age gap in marriage (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Commenters on The New York Times’ website praised Clooney for his personality.

One person wrote, “Beautiful piece. George is clearly a guy with a big heart and a lot of depth – a good man. I’m so glad for his happiness with Amal and his children.”

Someone else noted, “He seems like a nice guy.”

A third commentor said, “A man of talent, integrity, and grace. All the best to him.”

While the couple has had a successful marriage so far, Clooney is aware that he is getting older, and his abilities may begin to diminish. This could impact how he fulfills his role as a husband and a father.

He said, “I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60, I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. But in 30 years, I’m 90. That’s a real number.”

He added, “And there are some things you’re not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat. I told Amal, ‘We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can.’ Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, ‘God, I wish I worked more.’”

In addition to being a devoted family man, Clooney continues to pursue his passion for acting. He recently relocated his family to New York City in preparation for his Broadway debut in “Good Night, and Good Luck.” This play is an adaptation of the film of the same name, in which Clooney starred in 2005. Performances will begin on March 12, 2025.