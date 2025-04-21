‘She’s Mocking Our Traditions’: Fans Race to Beyoncé Defense After She’s Accused of Screaming and Being ‘Disrespectful’ During Traditional Haka Dance

Beyoncé has come under fire again, as a concert clip from more than a decade ago has divided social media users. And the Sasha Fierce powerhouse’s legion of fans, known as the Beyhive, are not letting critical comments go unchecked.

A video of the performer backstage after an October 2013 show in Auckland, New Zealand, has been making its rounds on Instagram. In it, she and her team are greeted by a group of men loudly chanting, smacking their chests and legs, and making intense facial expressions as they stick their tongues out at the superstar.

Beyoncé fans rush to defend her fierce reaction to surprise Haka dance during 2013 New Zealand concert in recent resurfaced video. (Photos: Beyonce/YouTube Screenshot.)

The choreographed rhythmic movements are known as Haka, a traditional Polynesian war dance. It is often performed by Māori, indigenous Polynesians of New Zealand’s mainland, at cultural ceremonies, to celebrate victories and to show respect to distinguished guests. Beyoncé was wrapping up a string of performances in the country while on the “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.”

In response to the men, she returned the energy by making similar expressions and wagging her tongue. The exchange between them has since regained popularity among Instagram users, who have shared a range of reactions to the clip.

“This is probably one of the cringiest s—t i’ve ever watched,” read one comment. A second user stated, “First time I’ve seen Beyoncé act white.” And a third person commented, “Jay z come get ur wife bruh.” However, the discourse also included people who took offense to the “Irreplaceable” songstress’s actions.

One such person typed, “She has no understanding. Her mimicking the Haka is just so offensive and I’m not even a New Zealander or Māori.” A second individual harped, “Sorry but this is offensive like she’s mocking our traditions. Don’t like it!”

The global icon’s fiercest Beyhive hit back with, “She is not being disrespectful. She is mirroring them doing the haka out of mutual respect. No cultural appropriation here! She is clearly feeling the intense mana and i’m sure she loved the kind gesture.”

Someone else proclaimed, “You know d—n well Beyonce wouldn’t want to offend anyone” to the critics gathered in the comment section. At least one person was more focused on what the men were doing when they wrote, “Eww that one guy trying to seduce her with his hip thrusts.”

Stan Walker, an Austrian musician and singer, led the Haka. He told The New Zealand Herald that Beyoncé was completely surprised by the dance. He also shared that the room was filled with deep respect for the international performer.