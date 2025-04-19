‘I Don’t Know Whose Kid That Is’: TikTok Explodes After 4-Year-Old Stabs Woman with a Fork on International Flight While Parents Pull a Disappearing Act

It started with a blank stare and ended with a 4-year-old sinking a fork into a woman’s leg at 30,000 feet.

Somewhere during the 14-hour flight, the girl managed to slip away from her family and earn herself the nickname “Bride of Chuckie” after turning the utensil into a weapon — all while a TikTok creator documented the chaos in real time.

The stabbing played out like a sequel to “Home Alone”— missing parents, a tiny terrorist with a cute face, and enough midair madness that had passengers questioning their decision to get on the plane. The only difference was that in place of Kevin McCallister was a real-life problem child who seemed to be traveling solo.

A video screenshot shows Donnitta Renee alerting the flight crew about an unsupervised child on the plane. (Photos: TikTok/Donnitta_Renee)

Video of the kiddie caper has since racked up 13.8 million views and more than 1.2 million likes, with reactions ranging from disbelief to straight-up hysteria.

The chaos was filmed by TikToker Donnitta Renee (@donnitta_renee), who was producing her usual travel content as she and her sister flew back to New York aboard Qatar Airways.

But instead of the usual airplane window and snack box review, she found herself in a face-off with an impish 4-year-old who seemed determined to make herself the main character.

Renee said she first noticed the little girl glaring at her about halfway through the flight. She quickly broke eye contact and turned her attention away. But when she turned back, the child was still gazing at her as if something was wrong. “Maybe she’d never seen a Black person before,” Renee mused in her video. Maybe the girl was just gearing up for some garden-variety mischief — the kind of deviltry you’d expect from a 4-year-old, Renee thought.

But what the lass delivered felt less like a prank and more like the work of a sippy-cup sociopath.

Done pretending to be normal, the little brat came out of nowhere and stabbed Renee’s sister in the leg with a fork before coldly walking away, the weapon still in hand.

It was no mystery who the culprit was. The sisters knew right away it wasn’t Professor Plum in the library with a candlestick. It was the pint-sized girl with a fork and a devil-may-care attitude.

As Renee and her sister scrambled to make sense of what just happened, they were stunned to realize no adult was jumping up or stepping in — not a parent, not a guardian, no one claiming the kindergarten culprit as their responsibility.

The sisters looked around, expecting someone to scoop the child up and issue an apology — or at least confiscate the fork. It was like they’d just imagined the whole thing, but they knew they weren’t crazy.

Renee’s sister took her slipper in hand and braced to deliver the unruly munchkin a good spanking if the flight attendant didn’t hurry up and find the parents.

To make matters worse, the woman who had been snoozing next to the kids turned out not to be their mother at all. Meanwhile, the little outlaw had gone back to treating the cabin like her personal playground, rifling through random bags without a care in the world, according to the video.

“I don’t even know where the parents were,” Renee said.

She later took down the original video clip, but not before social media dubbed the child “Bride of Chuckie” and ran wild with memes, origin story jokes, and shared trauma.

The follow-up video showing the fork aftermath — and the moment her sister flagged down a flight attendant while armed with bedroom footwear — created a sensation online.

“I don’t know whose kid that is,” she said. “Got to get her.”

People online had a field day.

“Your sister didn’t know she was playing with the Bride of Chuckie,” one person quipped in the hands-down most raucous comment of the day, adding emphasis with five crying laughing emojis.

Someone joked that Renee’s sister looked like she was “holding the flip-flop like the child is a bug.”

Plenty of commenters said they’d have done exactly what Renee’s sister did — if not more. Some even joked they wouldn’t have waited for a flight attendant before handling things themselves by smacking the girl with the night slipper.

Other viewers said they were genuinely impressed by her sister’s self-control, especially considering she’d just been forked in mid-flight.

Some joked that the moment was the little girl’s villain origin story, but a fair share of voices also expressed outrage that the parents were clueless to what their little gremlin had done.

But who’s to say whether it was the first time the tiny menace had pulled a stunt like this while jet-setting with her absentee parents.

“Nothing annoys me more than a kid who isn’t behaving and a parent who does not care,” one commenter stated, before imploring, “Get up lady, and get your kids!”

Other commenters admitted to facing situations just like this, with no way out.

“I think there should be flights for people flying with children and then flights for people who travel without kids,” one man ranted.