Video of Two Women Blasting Music Out Loud Aboard a Flight As Passengers Cover Their Ears Spark Debate About Rudeness from ‘Same Demography of People’

A clip of two women blasting loud music on a TUI Airways flight goes viral and sparks a debate on social media about plane etiquette.

The viral clip shows the two women sitting in their seats and singing along to a song that is blasting out loud for everyone on the plane to hear.

One of the women listening to the music and singing, zoomed in with her phone that was recording the incident to show two other passengers at the opposite end of their row with their hands over their ears. One of the two women playing the music, looked at the camera and put up her middle finger to tell the passengers with their ears covered, “F*** off.”

The clip has received 15.5 million views on Twitter as well as tons of comments and quoted tweets. People’s actions on planes and in airports this year have been a seemingly hot topic.

Last week, a man went viral for being irate at a baby crying on a flight. There have also been a number of videos this year with people fighting and arguing on flights that caused planes to do emergency landings or delay the flight.

People on social media responded to the two women blasting music clip, and all pretty much agreed they were being inconsiderate to the other passengers.

“Always has the same demography of people doing stuff like this. Always. Watch this become a trend in a few weeks and once passengers begin to speak up and they get kicked out, they play the victim card and make it about race. Can’t we act as logical & decent humans ffs? Smh,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Was decorum lost during covid? People really don’t seem to know what’s appropriate these days. This reminds of speakers on the gym floor or holding conversations on speaker out in public. Seek help.”

Other users also took the opportunity to take a shot at Spirit Airlines who are known for having outrageous incidents with passengers that always seem to go viral.

Unruly passengers on flights have also sparked discussion about expanding laws that govern behavior on flights.

According to the FBI, a person that lands on the “no-fly” list “prohibits an individual who may present a threat to civil aviation or national security from boarding a commercial aircraft that traverses U.S. airspace.”

The FBI also explained that before someone is place on the list there “must be credible information demonstrating that the individual presents a threat of committing an act of terrorism with respect to an aircraft, the homeland, U.S. facilities or interests abroad, or is a threat of engaging in or conducting a violent act of terrorism and is operationally capable of doing so.”

The Washington Post reported that last year Delta Air Lines executives called for expansion of no-fly list to include people who have been convicted of federal charges related to onboard disruption. Delta also wants other airlines to share their no-fly lists.

Justice Department spokesman Joshua Stevens responded to Delta’s request in February 2022 through an email and said that it would be referred to the appropriate departments. So far, there haven’t been any new updates on Delta’s proposal.