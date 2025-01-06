‘I Was Seeing Red’: Georgia Mother Furious After Son’s Friends Allegedly Pour Scalding Water on Him During Sleepover Prank, Leaving Him Disfigured

A 12-year-old boy from Tifton, Georgia, suffered severe burns after three of his friends allegedly poured scalding water on him in what they claimed was a New Year’s prank that went horrifyingly wrong.

The incident at Tiffany Square Apartments on Jan. 1 has led to serious charges against the trio of boys, who range in age from 12 to 15.

Officials have not released details about the case due to the ages of those involved.

Tiffany West’s son was hospitalized after friends threw water on him in Tifton, Georgia. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/WALB News 10)

The victim’s face was left disfigured, with blisters and raw patches of flesh exposed. His mother, Tiffany West, described feeling a surge of conflicting emotions upon seeing her son’s injuries, strengthening her resolve to share his story.

“I mean, I really can’t describe it now. In that moment, I was just mad, hurt, in shock. Everything, I was seeing red. I was just trying to hurry up and get him some help,” she said, according to WALB News 10.

The child was transported to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga., where he underwent emergency surgery.

Officials have not disclosed the specific charges the alleged perpetrators might face or whether they will be tried as adults. However, given the nature of the act—deliberately pouring scalding water on someone—it could potentially be classified as felony aggravated assault.

West said her son had been at a neighbor’s apartment, where the kids spent the night playing video games. She explained that her unwitting boy was jarred awake by one of her friends pouring burning hot water on him.

While he is now recovering at home, she noted that his healing process is expected to take up to two weeks.

“You got to be in shock to know your friends are capable of doing this to you,” said the victim’s aunt, Nachelle Austile, according to the station. “Like somebody you trusted, it’s just horrible. He never thought something like this would happen to him.”

The victim’s family is seeking justice, though it remains uncertain if they intend to pursue civil action. With the challenges of recovery and mounting expenses, they acknowledge the difficult journey that lies ahead.

“My brother and Tiffany have been out of work since this happened with all the traveling,” the boy’s aunt continued, explaining the hardships stemming from the incident. “She is still gonna be out of work to take care of him while he is recovering. She needs to be here for him. Mentally, he is gonna have to get counseling to be able to trust people again.”

She described the victim as being aware of his condition but feeling “numb” and not showing much emotion about the incident. She speculated that he likely felt betrayed by his friends and was struggling to process the situation.

The victim’s family stated that the three boys involved have been released to their families and are awaiting a hearing scheduled for February.

Three days after the incident, Tiffany West posted a heartfelt message on Facebook, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of donations and support from her community during this difficult time for her family.

“I woke up to SO much LOVE being shown to my son!” she wrote. “Words can’t describe how Thankful I am for each & every one of you! It brings tears to my eyes to know that SO many people care for me & my son & we are not alone in this! I drop to my knees every day Thanking God that my baby is still here & he is going to be ok bc it could have been worst!”

She said she expects her son to make a full recovery. “My son is a Warrior & he has been so Strong!” she said.