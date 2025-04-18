‘Is There Anyone Monitoring the UNC Football Page’: Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Reportedly Demands UNC Scrub ‘Slanderous’ Comments Over 48-Year Age Gap 

New details about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, mixing business with pleasure have surfaced. Bombshell revelations about the 24-year-old having a front-row seat to her 72-year-old beau’s communications with the school were first uncovered in March.

The Assembly, an online publication, revealed that Belichick requested his partner be included on his email correspondence. An open records request submitted by The Athletic has since shed light on just how entangled the former cheerleader is with the coach’s professional affairs.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson’s role in his professional affairs reveals her UNC demands and ties to trademark requests involving his signature phrases. (Photos: @billbelichick / Instagram ; @jordan / Instagram)



According to the outlet, which reviewed 44 pages of digital exchanges between the involved parties, Hudson has taken charge of making sure her unconventional relationship is not being made a mockery and that Belichick is not the subject of grooming claims in the comments left on UNC football social posts.

The pair have a 48-year age gap that has spurred online criticism. On Feb. 13, she allegedly asked, “Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?”

Her reported email signature identifies her as “the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions,” though she is not an employee of UNC, nor do records show the existence of a Belichick Productions.

"I also wonder if he has resigned himself to the fact that he doesn't think he is getting back in the NFL."@MaggieGray & @andrewperloff wonder if Jordon Hudson's outsized role in the UNC football program is an indication Bill Belichick won't be able to turn the Tar Heels around pic.twitter.com/taudZYQDO0 — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) April 15, 2025

What does exist is “The All-Belichick Team” enterprise and TCE Rights Management, a company that lists Hudson as a manager. In April, the latter entity filed trademarks for “14 phrases, including Chapel Bill, Chapel Bill (Bill’s Version), The Belestrator and The Belichick Way),” The Athletic reported.

The NFL’s most Super Bowl-winning coach is said to have backed his girlfriend as he too expressed outrage on Feb. 14. He allegedly wrote, “I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.’”

Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, reassured the couple that the school was responding to attacks on their personal relationship.

48 year age gap! Jordon Hudson turned heads but just doing what any good producer ‘d do – help coach get mic’d. Hudson “doing her job" (producer for a documentary on Belichick).#icymi Belichick & Hudson are dating! Hot & heavy. They showed up at NFL Honors before Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/7gnhOb2YSH — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) April 16, 2025

Though claims that Belichick was called a “predator” were not substantiated, Evans called such derogatory remarks “incredibly inappropriate, and as you noted below, UNC would NEVER support.”

Her “oversized role” and concern about the public’s perception of her love life fueled more ridicule. One person on the Daily Mail’s platform wrote, “The truth hurts Jordon, don’t worry Jordon it’s being said everywhere in the world not just the North Carolina forums.”

I’m not saying she’s a gold digger,” said another person in the New York’s Post comments.

A third individual commented, “If it bothered her this much she needs to find a new boyfriend. Stick and stone etc, in other news ‘who cares’?”

Meanwhile, two believe, “Something weird going on here,” adding “Very strange indeed.”

The couple reportedly has been together for over two years. The relationship was confirmed in June 2024.