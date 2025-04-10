‘GTFOH’: MAGA’s Latest Smear Campaign Backfires As Jasmine Crockett Shuts Down Rumor She Collected Grandmother’s Social Security Checks for Years But ‘Conveniently’ Overlooked It

Solidifying her newfound status as one of MAGA nation’s most loathed public figures, now ranking alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett was forced Tuesday to rebut a fresh smear against her character as Donald Trump’s keyboard warriors continued their crusade to delegitimize the Texas congresswoman.

The latest false rumor has Crockett pocketing her dead grandmother’s Social Security checks. The allegation was birthed last Friday, Snopes.com discovered, when America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page posted an image showing a photo of the congresswoman superimposed over the grave of a person with the maiden name of Crockett.

Satire page gets MAGA critics riled up. (Credit: ALLOD Facebook Screengrab)

The post read, “Jasmine Crockett’s DOGE audit isn’t going well for her. The woman who claims Elon Musk is ‘scamming the people’ has been conveniently overlooking her dead grandmother’s Social Security checks for 13 years. ‘They go into her bank account as a representative payee. To a dead woman.’ Once again, the culprit is the person screaming that the auditor is at fault for their fraud.”

The page’s owner added this comment under the post:

“Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is in hot water after a shocking revelation that she has allegedly been collecting $2,600 a month in Social Security payments for her late grandmother, who has been, inconveniently for her defense, dead since 2012.”

When confronted, Crockett reportedly shrugged and said, “Oops.”

Snopes, a highly regarded fact-checking website, looked into the claim and found no evidence of Crockett illegally collecting someone else’s Social Security checks in an article titled, “No, Rep. Jasmine Crockett didn’t collect dead grandmother’s Social Security checks.”

The first hint that something was amiss came when Snopes uncovered the archived bio for the America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page, which reads, “The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash. Nothing on this page is real.”

Full post from MAGA friendly satire page (Credit: ALLOD Facebook Screengrab)

Snopes also located an obituary for the woman whose tombstone appears in the Facebook post. Of the many family members of the deceased, none were named Jasmine.

In her rebuttal of the rumor, Crockett mentions not one of her grandmothers has the surname Crockett.

But while Snopes did its due diligence, MAGA did not. A search of “Jasmine Crockett grandmother” on X turned up a slew of posts, most of which repeat the rumor whole cloth.

‼️BREAKING NEWS‼️MAGA finally loves me! I never thought this day would come but here we are!



I hate to break their hearts by telling them the truth, but I’m a truth teller so the love affair will end. You see the latest lie has to do with a random woman who definitely is not… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) April 7, 2025

“Jasmine Crockett simply forgot each month for 156 months in a row when she received $2600 each month her grandmother’s account,” wrote one user, an anesthesiologist with a degree in physics from Emory University. “I’m finding that a little hard to believe. This is intentional neglect, equaling to negligence and licentiousness.”

Crockett seems to relish the attention from MAGA, which has raised her public profile. While many of her fellow Democrats have struggled with how to respond to Trump, Crockett hasn’t hesitated to give voice to the president’s critics.

Jasmine Crockett simply forgot each month for 156 months in a row when she received $2600 each month her grandmother’s account. I’m finding that a little hard to believe. This is intentional neglect, equaling to negligence and licentiousness. https://t.co/TKsPZRlhfd — Charles BisbeeMD (@cabisbee) April 5, 2025

On Tuesday, as the smear against her was being squelched, Crockett unleased a new attack on Trump, criticizing him for skipping the transfer of fallen soldiers for a tournament at his Florida golf course. Instead, he set Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to honor the four soldiers killed in a training exercise in Lithuania.

Speaking at a DOGE hearing on Trump’s plan to sell federal properties, Crockett suggested the committee should be examining the president’s costly golf outings.

“If we are gonna talk about efficiency and worry about some solar panels, whatever, let’s talk about the fact that as of March 30th, Trump’s golfing has cost us approximately $26 million,” Crockett said, “and the last time I checked, we’re not getting anything in return for that. So, I will get back on my remarks, but I just wanted to point out that maybe we need to talk about the president and his golfing habits.”

“In fact, he decided that he was going to golf as the markets were tanking,” she continued. “He decided he was going to golf instead of receiving four heroes who died serving this country. He has decided that he wanted to play games while the rest of us are really trying to make sure that we can serve the American people.”

Such broadsides have led some of MAGA’s biggest influencers, along with the nation’s top law enforcement officer, to return fire, sometimes using coded racist attacks.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham commented recently that she’s noticed a change in Crockett.

“She sounds very different, and now she’s going very…you know…’ street…you know ‘I’mma do this.’ … It all seems like a TikTok challenge or something,” Ingraham said. “It’s very odd.”

CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings thanked the Democrats for making Crockett, “the unquestioned leader of your party.” (They haven’t.)

“And I think what she should do is go on TV twice as much as she is right now, maybe three times as much,” the former Republican operative said last month. “Because every time she appears and makes one of these mistakes, says something radical, it only further divides her party from the rest of the other 80 percent of America who can’t stand this.”

And Attorney General Pam Bondi recently accused Crockett of condoning violence, cautioning her to “tread very carefully” when discussing Elon Musk after the congresswoman expressed support for anti-Tesla protesters, some of whom have burned and vandalized the electric vehicles and the showrooms that display them.