‘Ruined His Brand Forever’: Actor John Stamos Gets Carrie Underwood Treatment After Ditching Kamala Harris to Attend Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Event

“Full House” star John Stamos has been added to the list of celebrities accused of aligning with Donald Trump after the inauguration.

The actor who played Uncle Jessie on the ’90s sitcom is facing a wave of backlash and threats of being canceled by disgruntled fans after handling master of ceremony duties for a charity event held at Mar-a-Lago on April 5.

Stamos, 61, was present for The Palm Beach Ray of Hope Foundation’s “Dancing With the Palm Beach Stars” 2025 festivities held at the resort owned by Trump.

“Full House” Star John Stamos is Seated on Carrie Underwood Hate Train as Fans Rage Against Him for Hosting Mar-a-Lago Event Despite Actor Previously Supporting Kamala Harris (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP)

He first promoted the event on March 31 in a collaborative Instagram post shared by the foundation. In the video, he called for others to join in on charitable cause while poking fun at some of his memorable moments on television.

“We will be raising funds to support nurses in training and address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in the Palm Beach community,” he detailed in the caption. Nowhere in his messaging did he mention that attendees would be gathered at Trump’s property.

Days before the event, users realized its location and commented, “Shame on you for doing that at such a horrible venue. I am very disappointed. I was a lifelong fan. No more.” They also posted scathing comments like, “As an RN, I would’ve never taken money from these MAGA people. I’m super disappointed in you.” He was also called a “F A S C I S T” and “Cult member.”

Photos of him posing with ticket holders and dancers were published online on April 7, causing an uproar from social media users. On X, someone tweeted, “John Stamos just ruined his brand forever.” The swift backlash mirrors that country superstar Carrie Underwood has faced for performing at Trump’s second inauguration.

On Reddit, a reaction simply read, “That’s…extremely disappointing.” That hate bled over into the Stamos discourse on X when a user typed, “Same for Carrie Underwood. I was excited that she was replacing Katie Perry on American Idol but then when she sang at Trump’s inauguration I was done. Not watching American Idol this season and future seasons if she remained a judge.”

The actor has not shared posts from the fundraiser on his personal Instagram account. Contrary to the ongoing claims of his Republican allegiance, Stamos has been a voter advocate and public endorser of Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s presidencies.

In November 2024, he seemingly alluded to backing Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign when he shared a post about wanting a leader of unity. “I rarely post opinions on politics, and I fully acknowledge that my voice holds no greater weight than any of yours,” he began his message before saying, “We need a leader who prioritizes unity and strives to bridge the divides that have deepened over the past years. My hope is that this election leads to a renewed focus on bringing people together, fostering dialogue, and seeking justice and equality for all.”

While he did not mention any candidates by name, Stamos said that it is “clear” who he is voting for before concluding his message with a blue heart.

In Stamos’ defense, a supporter wrote, “He’s raising money for nurses, not supporting Trump. I don’t know why we have to lie about this. Trump had nothing to do with this event in the first place. It’s a venue that the charity chose, not Stamos.”