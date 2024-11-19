‘This Is So Pathetic’: ‘Full House’ Star John Stamos’ ‘Shallow Gesture’ of Wearing a Bald Cap Slammed Amid Co-Star Dave Coulier’s Recent Cancer Diagnosis

Actor John Stamos’ attempt to show solidarity with his ill “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier has been met with negative reactions online.

On the ABC sitcom from 1987 to 1995, Stamos played Uncle Jesse Katsopolis, the brother in law of Coulier’s character Uncle Joey Gladstone.

“Full House” star John Stamos gets slammed while showing support for Dave Coulier’s cancer battle. (Photos: @johnstamos/Instagram; @dcoulier/Instagram)

The 65-year-old Coulier recently revealed he was diagnosed with stage-3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which doctors informed him was a treatable form of cancer that has a 90-plus percent curability rate.

“I’ve had three surgeries, I’ve had chemo, I’ve lost a little bit of hair,” Coulier said on the Nov. 13 episode of the “Today” show morning program.

The director of the “Fuller House” reboot is expected to complete his chemotherapy by February. “Should be total remission by that time. Fingers crossed,” Coulier added.

“I’m treating this as a journey. If I can help someone who’s watching today get an early screening — a breast exam, a colonoscopy, a prostate exam — go do it, because, for me, early detection meant everything.”

On Nov. 19, Stamos uploaded to social media a photograph of himself with a bald cap next to the already bald Coulier.

“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier,” Stamos wrote in his Instagram caption.

He continued, “You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you.”

In conclusion, Stamos also praised Dave’s wife, Melissa Coulier. Stamos referred to the 41-year-old fitness instructor as the “most wonderfulest” and a “true lifeline” to her husband.

Despite showing love to the Coulier family as they deal with a serious medical concern, Stamos faced backlash for the photo with his longtime friend.

Critics zeroed in on the former “General Hospital” cast member’s decision to appear hairless without actually shaving his head.

“So he’s not really supporting him. He’s posing for a photo op,” one person bluntly stated in Stamos’ Instagram comment section.

“Wow, the amount of bravery and courage it must’ve taken for you to put on this bald cap for a photo opp,” someone else wrote.

Another comment read, “This is so pathetic. Like, your hair is more important than solidarity but you want to perform like you care.”

In addition, Stamos was called “weird” and a “coward” by many who blasted him for “doing something so temporary.”

“Bro, shave your head for ya boy,” someone recommended as another said, “What a shallow gesture! Couldn’t even cut your hair off for your friend. And you made sure to post it on Instagram to get those likes too.”

“Full House” devotees pushed back on the narrative suggesting the Daytime Emmy Award nominee posted the photo for clout.

“Gen Z is trying to cancel John Stamos? Honey, that’s cute,” one X user quipped. Another fan posted, “Yall tryna cancel uncle Jesse over something that probably helped bring some kinda laughter into such a rough time. Please get a grip.”

Yet another person on X replied, “I hate that Dave has to face this battle. But John will be there with him. If Dave is cool with this, then I’m cool with it. And he did a damn good job getting that bald cap on.”

Coulier got wind of the controversy involving Stamos and addressed the “negative comments” directed at the Broadway veteran.

“It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time,” Coulier expressed in a note posted to Instagram.

He continued, “I’m a comedian and humor is what is driving me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap – being a true living friend and brother.”

Dave also mentioned losing his sister, Sharon, mother, Arlen, and niece, Shannon, to cancer. The well-known impressionist closed his statement by writing, “I wish nothing but love for all of you.”

Melissa Coulier addressed her husband’s cancer diagnosis on her own Instagram page. The self-described holistic wellness advocate claimed her background prepared her for the role of being Dave’s caregiver.

“We’re focusing on fueling his body with real whole foods, cutting out refined sugar & processed foods, spending time in nature, and incorporating infrared saunas, breathwork, and massages to support Dave’s strength and comfort,” Melissa wrote in the caption.

She also stated, “Dave’s resilience inspires me every day, and together, we’re doing everything to support his recovery—with plenty of laughter to keep spirits high.”

Bob Saget's Full House cast members, including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Andrea Barber, have all paid tribute to "America's Dad": https://t.co/atl3ljyOze pic.twitter.com/mmko7lw9o0 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) January 10, 2022

Melissa and Dave got married on July 2, 2014. “Full House” co-stars Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Bob Saget, and Andrea Barber as well as show creator Jeff Franklin attended the wedding ceremony in Montana.

Dave found out he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October after an upper respiratory infection caused rapidly increasing swelling in his lymph nodes.

According to the Mayo Clinic, non-Hodgkin lymphoma causes white blood cells called lymphocytes to grow abnormally which can lead to tumors growing throughout the body.

Symptoms of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma may include swollen lymph nodes, abdominal pain, trouble breathing, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, and night sweats.