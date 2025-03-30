‘The Nanny He … Had a Child With?’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Affair That Ended His 25-Year Marriage Resurfaces Amid His Shocking Confession About His Home Life

Arnold Schwarzenegger can’t seem to bury his shortcomings that ended his lengthy marriage to Maria Shriver.

His 2023 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” resurfaced on Instagram when interview footage was reposted by Stellar Bedtime Stories on March 14.

In the Instagram clip, Schwarzenegger defends his strict parenting, which triggered fans’ memory of the cheating scandal that broke up his family. The resurfaced post comes as Shriver promotes her new memoir “I Am Maria: My Reflections and Poems on Heartbreak, Healing, and Finding Your Way Home” which will be released on April 1.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s example of strict parenting leads fans to bring up his cheating scandal that ended his marriage with Maria Shriver. (Photo: @schwarzenegger/Instagram; @mariashriver/Instagram)

Kimmel asked Schwarzenegger if he was strict and the former California governor said, “Well it depends [on] what your definition is, for I think the way I grew up I was lenient. But I think for American standards probably strict.”

The “Terminator” star grew up in Austria with a father who not only fought with the Nazis in WWII but was also an alcoholic. His alcoholism led him to be abusive toward not only Schwarzenegger, but the actor’s brother and mother as well.

Upon Kimmel’s request, Schwarzenegger gave an example of how he may have been considered “strict” to his own kids.

“My son, for instance, did not make his bed. He had the nanny make the bed, which was not allowed. I said the kids have to make their own bed, they have to scrub their own showers, they have to clean their own toilet and they have to wash their own clothes. So I came in one time and the bed was made so immaculately that I looked at it and I said, ‘Patrick did you do that?’ and he said, “no I didn’t.'”

He then recalled grabbing the mattress and tossing it out the door and over the balcony into the swimming pool. He added that his son Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is now 31, “had to drag up the mattress and the pillows.”

Some fans had differing opinions on the 77-year-old’s parenting skills, but others had their focus more on the affair that ended his marriage to his son’s mother.

“The Nanny he was having an affair with and had a child with?” wrote one person while another asked, “Didn’t he sleep with the Nanny? Just saying.”

A third said, “He Screwed his kids Nanny so much so that he got her pregnant while his Wife Maria was pregnant with his own legit baby. What a nice loyal husband and Dad!!!!”

Another moral critic said, “What the f–k! How can he be strict when he threw his values and morals out the window the minute he had an affair and a child with the nanny!!”

The “Predator” actor had been married to journalist Maria Shriver for 25 years before they divorced due to his infidelity. They met in 1977 at a charity event

Schwarzenegger’s affair with their family housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, led to Baena getting pregnant and giving birth to their son, Joseph Baena, who is now 27.

Joseph was born five days after Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s youngest child Christopher Schwarzenegger, 27.

The “Commando” star and Shriver had three other children before Christopher: a daughter Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt, 35, who married “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt.

Their second daughter is named Christina Maria Aurelia Schwarzenegger, 33 and their third child and eldest son is Patrick.

It took more than a decade before Schwarzenegger told Shriver about his transgressions. He revealed in a L.A. Times report that he told his wife shortly after he finished his second term as California governor in January 2011.

Mildred decided to retire after working for 20 years and Schwarzenegger has confirmed that he had provided financially for Joseph over the years since.

Despite filing for divorce in 2011, the divorce was not finalized until 2021 due to lack of urgency and a complicated property settlement.

Shriver spoke about the divorce in regards to her children on March 25 with Oprah Winfrey on “The Oprah Podcast.”

She said, “I didn’t want my kids to have separate birthday parties. I didn’t want them to stress about when they were gonna get married, stress about when they would have a child. I didn’t want what happened between their dad and me to ruin their lives. It already causes a rupture in their life.”

“I wanted to model for them a new way forward. And I hope they don’t get divorced because I believe in marriage. But I want them to know that you can do it well. It takes time,” she said.

Despite their separation, Shriver and Schwarzenegger have both said that they have kept a good relationship over the years.