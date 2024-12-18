‘What Happened to Him?’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Unrecognizable Look While Strolling Through New York Leaves Fans Concerned

Fans could not recognize action star Arnold Schwarzenegger if they tried as he strolled down the streets of New York City with a new disguise.

The 77-year-old former California governor and legendary actor was photographed sporting a scruffy white beard, casual clothing, and a dad bod — far from the muscular build that made him an icon during his heyday.

The sighting comes as Schwarzenegger continues filming his upcoming holiday movie, “The Man with the Bag,” marking his return to festive cinema nearly 30 years after “Jingle All the Way.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger sparks health concerns after photos of him on the set of his new movie surface online. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

But instead of sparking excitement, the images left many fans questioning how the man who once played Conan the Barbarian could have let himself go.

The internet quickly lit up with mixed reactions to Schwarzenegger’s new look.

“It really is sad seeing all of my childhood superheroes: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, and Jean-Claude Van Damme get old,” wrote one fan.

The fan continued to reflect, “As a child and young adult, you feel like these movie star superhero martial artists and world-renowned bodybuilders would live forever,” adding, “I’m glad I was alive to witness the greatness and humility that they shared with the world through their movies, achievements, and behaviors.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen for the first time on set of “The Man With the Bag” as he plays Santa Claus, filming in Manhattan.pic.twitter.com/HJJ9mlweyx — Laughing Legends (@LaughingLegend0) December 18, 2024

The post was after a casual glimpse of Schwarzenegger’s current look, noticing he wasn’t the unstoppable “Terminator” that fans remember.

Another echoed the sentiment, tweeting, “This man was once the strongest man in the world.”

This referenced his past as a seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, back when, according to a 2023 interview with Men’s Health, he used to bench press 525 pounds, deadlift 710 pounds, and squat 610 pounds.

“What happened to him, man?” one person asked, prompting another to answer, “He’s like 77, bro.”

While some fans expressed concern over Schwarzenegger’s appearance, others were relieved to learn that his look was a deliberate transformation for his role in “The Man with the Bag.”

“Yooo he really looks like Santa,” X user tweeted.

The film, a holiday comedy, sees Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus enlisting a thief from his naughty list to save Christmas, People magazine reports.

Yooo he really looks like Santa💀 pic.twitter.com/JBznBhHoKY — DailyDope (@DailyDope7) December 17, 2024

Dressed in a white crewneck sweater with a red pickup truck graphic, brown corduroy pants, and full-face prosthetics, the actor fully embraces the character. His snowy beard and softer build rendered him nearly unrecognizable to casual onlookers.

Scheduled to star alongside Alan Ritchson, the movie has generated significant buzz since its announcement in March. Fans are eager to see Schwarzenegger back on the big screen, as his last major film appearance was in the 2019 “Terminator” revamp, the sixth installment in the iconic franchise.

Though some were shocked by Schwarzenegger’s Santa Claus turn, this isn’t his first foray into holiday comedy. His 1996 turn in “Jingle All the Way” with co-stars Sinbad and the late Phil Hartman was another pivot from action-packed blockbusters to lighthearted family entertainment.

Now a grandfather of three, Schwarzenegger seems to be embracing roles that his grandchildren can enjoy. Most of his recent work has been action-driven and targeted toward adult audiences, making this holiday comedy a refreshing change of pace.

“The Man with the Bag” represents more than just another movie role for the action legend. It showcases Schwarzenegger’s ongoing ability to reinvent himself, even in his late seventies. His career, once defined by unparalleled physicality, now highlights his versatility and willingness to surprise fans.

Schwarzenegger openly acknowledges the physical changes that come with aging, often mentioning how today’s young bodybuilders are stronger than he is now — or even was in the 1970s. However, these changes haven’t diminished his work ethic or creative drive. If anything, they serve as a reminder that heroes — on screen and in life — can adapt and continue to inspire.