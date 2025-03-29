‘You Can’t Come’: Jenna Bush Hager Exposes George and Laura Bush for Embarrassing Their Family

Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, have been making the rounds promoting their new children’s book “I Loved You First,” which explores the joys of seeing the world through a child’s perspective.

During their promotional tour, Jenna revealed that even former presidents and first ladies aren’t immune from the universal truth that grandparents can be mortifying to their grandchildren.

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, are parents to two daughters, Mila and Poppy, and son, Hal. (Photo: @jennabhager/Instagram)

The “Today with Jenna & Friends” host shared that her 11-year-old daughter Mila is reaching the age where she’s acutely aware of the attention that comes with having George W. and Laura Bush as grandparents. This awareness has led to some awkward but relatable moments between three generations of the Bush family.

“My mom came to visit a couple of weeks ago, and we were driving around, we went to dinner, and Mila looked at me and she’s like, ‘Are you humiliated?'” Jenna recalled during an interview with People magazine.

Confused by the question, Jenna asked why she would be embarrassed. Her daughter’s concern was the Secret Service entourage that accompanies the former first lady, their grandmother, wherever she goes. “And she does not like that.”

The conversation didn’t end there. When Jenna later asked if Mila would want her grandmother to attend “Bring Your Special Person to School Day,” the middle schooler was quick to decline.

“She’s like, ‘Sorry, Grammy, but you can’t do that. You can’t do that.’ Because she just can’t imagine!” Jenna explained, noting that at Mila’s age, children become hyperaware of standing out.

Jenna admitted she initially dismissed her child’s concerns but then had a moment of realization.

“She was like, ‘this is embarrassing’ and I was like, ‘No, Mila, I’m not embarrassed now!’ But then I felt bad that I said that because [Barbara and I] would have totally been embarrassed in seventh grade,” Jenna confessed.

The embarrassment factor seems to run in the family, as Jenna herself has experienced numerous cringe-worthy moments courtesy of her father.

During a January conversation on her morning show alongside guest co-host Taraji P. Henson, Jenna admitted, “My dad embarrasses me. I have to be honest.”

She even shared that she sometimes coaches him before public appearances, “Dad, the attention is going to be on you so just try to keep it cool.”

One recent incident that had Jenna wanting to disappear occurred during former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral on Jan. 9, where her father created a viral moment by giving former President Barack Obama a playful belly tap that caught everyone’s attention.

“Look at this move!” she exclaimed while watching the clip on her show, visibly mortified by her father’s casual gesture at such a solemn event.

This wasn’t the first time the 43rd president has gone viral for his playful demeanor.

During Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, Bush became an unsuspecting source of memes as he winked, smirked, raised his eyebrows, and laughed throughout various points of Trump’s speech. These expressions became so popular that Jenna mentioned they were “blowing up our family group chat.”

The younger Bush children aren’t spared from the grandparent antics either. Jenna shared that her son Hal has been teased by his older sisters about the Secret Service, with Mila and Poppy telling him, “You better act great, or they’re going to arrest you!”

The confused little boy protested, “But I didn’t do anything!”

Despite the occasional embarrassment, the Bush family’s new children’s book highlights the importance of seeing the world through children’s eyes.

“If you can really try to pay attention to the world as they see it, it’s so optimistic and joyful and fun and creative and all the things that sort of combat some of the darkness that hangs over our world right now,” Jenna explained.

For all the Secret Service entourages and viral moments that might make her children cringe now, Jenna understands the fleeting nature of childhood. “I think that’s one of the things that’s shocking to me is Mila’s going to be 12 in like three weeks,” she reflected. “We don’t have that much more time… it’s about really being in it and enjoying the kids and trying to use their energy to combat any of the hardness in the world.”